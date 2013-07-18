(Recasts with British reporter beaten and interrogated,
reaction)
KHARTOUM/CAIRO, July 17 A British journalist
working for Bloomberg News in Sudan said on Wednesday that
security agents had detained and beaten him for covering the
country's biggest anti-government protest in years.
Sudan's information ministry could not be reached for
comment, but a senior official in the ruling party condemned the
security action as "unacceptable."
Michael Gunn, 35, who said he had been working as a
freelance reporter for Bloomberg News in Sudan, told Reuters
that security agents detained him for covering a rally on June
29 where thousands demanded that President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
resign.
"Plainclothes agents grabbed me and threw me with other
Sudanese citizens in a van," Gunn said. "They hit me several
times, searched my bag and pulled my shirt over my head."
Agents then brought him to a building where he saw men
dressed in police uniform. "They interrogated me for three
hours, slapped and threatened me," Gunn said, adding that the
agents later put him in a car and dropped him in a street.
He said he left Sudan a few days later.
"When a reporter is doing his job as he was and is attacked
for no other reason, it's cause for concern," said Ty Trippet,
spokesman for Bloomberg News.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said,
"Sudanese authorities assaulted and threatened an international
journalist, with apparent impunity and with the effect of
preventing the reporter from carrying out his duties."
Rabie Abdelati, senior official in Bashir's National
Congress Party, said he had asked the security services to
investigate the incident. "This is an unacceptable behavior of
some individuals," he said. "I regret this."
Security officials were not available to comment. Critics
say agents regularly hassle journalists and if there is a public
outcry, blame the incident on officers allegedly acting on their
own.
Earlier, the editor of the al-Youm al-Tali daily, a
Khartoum-based newspaper respected for its independent stance,
said it had been banned by the security apparatus.
"I got a phone call from the security services at noon
informing me that we have to stop publishing and that they would
start legal action against us," said Muzamil Abu al-Gassim.
"They gave us no reason."
Al-Youm al-Tali and communist newspaper al-Midan, which was
banned last month, are among a handful of newspapers that have
dared print occasional criticism of the government. Most others
carry mainly official statements and their front pages often
look identical as security agents telephone editors to
"coordinate" coverage plans, journalists say.
