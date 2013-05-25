KHARTOUM May 25 Sudan's security services
temporarily suspended the country's two biggest newspapers to
punish them for writing about army operations against rebels and
the future plans of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, editors
said on Saturday.
Sudan has clamped down on independent media, think tanks and
non-governmental groups since it discovered plans for a coup
against Bashir's government in November.
Al-Intibaha, Sudan's biggest daily owned by an uncle of
Bashir, said the security services had ordered it to stop
publishing for one week because it published a report about the
army's fight in South Kordofan, home to a rebellion against the
government.
"A security officer called us yesterday without giving a
reason," said editor Sadiq al-Rizigi.
Al-Majhar al-Siyassi, Sudan's second-biggest daily by
circulation, said it had been ordered to halt publication for
three days after it criticized calls from some officials urging
Bashir, in power since 1989, to seek reelection in 2015.
"Our chairman also wrote an article in which he criticized
the performance of the defence minister in South Kordofan
state," said its editor Salah Habib.
Sudanese journalists complain of frequent restrictions, even
though censorship was officially abolished in the Arab-African
country in 2009.
The security service often bans distribution of entire
editions to inflict financial losses on newspapers as punishment
for critical coverage, journalists say.
The security service was not available to comment.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)