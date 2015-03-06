KHARTOUM, March 6 The three main countries that
share the Nile River's waters have reached a preliminary
agreement on a mechanism for operating the Renaissance Dam, the
Egyptian water minister said on Friday.
The planned $4 billion Renaissance Dam will be Africa's
biggest dam and aims to provide cheap power for countries as far
away as South Africa and Morocco.
The project, being built by Italy's Salini Impregilo SpA ,
aims to produce 6,000 megawatts of electricity for a
power-hungry region.
But it has raised concerns in Egypt, which relies almost
exclusively on the Nile River for farming, industry and drinking
water for a rapidly growing population.
"The principles that were agreed to are concerned with the
systems and mechanism for operating the Renaissance Dam and the
mechanism for cooperation on this dam," said Egyptian water
minister Hossam Moghazy after talks in Khartoum.
Sudanese foreign minister, Ali Ahmed Karti, said the
countries had reached agreement on "principles that govern us on
how to benefit from the Eastern Nile Basin and the Renaissance
Dam ... the document represents the beginning of a new page in
relations between the three countries".
The deal will now be sent to the leaders of the three
countries for final approval, he said, at the end of three days
of tripartite meetings with the countries' foreign and water
ministers.
Ethiopian foreign minister Tadros Adhanom said the
principles represented a "new chapter" in relations between the
three countries.
The ministers did not elaborate on specific points of the
deal.
Cairo is concerned that years of filling the new dam's 74
billion cubic metre reservoir will temporarily cut the river's
flow, and that surface water evaporation from the huge new lake
will then reduce it permanently.
Moghazy said the name of the consultancy firm that will
undertake environmental and water studies on the Dam will be
announced on March 9.
