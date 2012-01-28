ADDIS ABABA Jan 28 Sudan will free ships
carrying cargos of crude it seized from South Sudan to ease
tensions between the two countries, Sayed El-Khatib, deputy head
of negotiating team said on Saturday.
"President Bashir is ready to make this gesture. Sudan is
going to release the vessels detained in Port Sudan," he told a
media conference in the Ethiopian capital.
South Sudan said on Monday it started shutting down oil
production and accused Sudan of seizing $815 million worth of
crude, escalating an increasingly bitter row over oil revenues
between the former civil war foes.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by James Macharia; Editing
by Toby Chopra)