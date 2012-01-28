* S.Sudan shutting down oil output in retaliation
* Sudan now says to free ships, ready to sign oil deal
* China biggest importer of Sudanese oil
(Adds Sudan denies looting oil revenue, S.Sudan reaction)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 28 Sudan said on Saturday
it would free tankers carrying cargoes of South Sudanese crude
it had seized earlier this month, in a push to defuse a row over
transit fees between former civil war foes that both depend on
oil for almost all their income.
Landlocked South Sudan, which became independent in July
after seceding from Sudan, has to use a northern pipeline and
the port of Port Sudan to export its crude, and the two
countries are in dispute over the transit fees it should pay.
The row heated up this month when Sudan said it was
confiscating some of South Sudan's oil exports to make up for
what it called unpaid fees. South Sudan retaliated by saying it
would shut down its crude output by Saturday.
Oil is the lifeline of both countries' economies, and the
south's secession left Khartoum with output of about 125,000
barrels per day and South Sudan with production that has fallen
slightly to 350,000 bpd from 375,000 bpd in June.
Oil revenue is about 98 percent of South Sudan's income, and
is vital if the government is to develop a country devastated by
years of civil war and one of the world's poorest nations.
China is the biggest buyer of oil from the two countries,
taking some 12.99 million barrels last year - five percent of
overall 2011 crude imports by China, which is also the biggest
investor in South Sudan's oilfields.
"President Bashir is ready to make this gesture. Sudan is
going to release the vessels detained in Port Sudan," Sayed
El-Khatib, deputy head of Sudan's negotiating team, told a media
conference in the Ethiopian capital on Saturday.
"By taking this step, we expect the cover agreement to be
signed, the shutdown to be halted, and the terms of the cover
agreement to be respected," said El-Khatib. "Before the end of
today, we could be able to sign the cover agreement. We, at
least, are ready to sign."
A South Sudanese official, asked to comment, told Reuters:
"We are studying the claim. We are waiting for confirmation from
the shipping companies." He did not want to be named.
LEADERS FOUND NO ANSWER
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and South Sudan's
President Salva Kiir met on the sidelines of a meeting of East
African officials in Ethiopia on Friday, but failed to resolve
their differences over the oil transit tariff.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, a broker between the
two sides, met Bashir again on Saturday.
The row with Sudan has angered many in South Sudan, where
independence, the result of a referendum following a 2005 peace
accord, is often framed as the climax of a long struggle against
political and economic marginalisation by the north.
South Sudan's Kiir accused Khartoum of "looting" oil worth
roughly $815 million and of building a tie-in pipeline to divert
120,000 barrels per day of southern oil flowing through the
north.
Industry sources have said Sudan has sold at least one cargo
of crude seized from South Sudan at a discount of millions of
dollars to the official price charged by the South, and is
offering more.
Awad Abdelfatah, undersecretary of Sudan's petroleum
ministry, denied South Sudan's accusations of oil "theft".
"Since the 9th of July (South Sudan's independence day), we
have opened our export line for them (South Sudan) without any
hindrance," Abdelfatah told Reuters.
"We have been sending them invoices since that time and have
been patient until the 1st of December. We decided then to take
our dues. We didn't take anything more than what our invoice
shows," Abdelfatah said.
Sudan's civil war, fought over issues of ethnicity,
religion, ideology and oil, ebbed and flowed from 1955 to 2005
and caused the deaths of an estimated 2 million people.
Southerners voted overwhelmingly for secession in a referendum
in January 2011.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Tim Pearce)