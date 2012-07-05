* Production not expected before a few years
* Sudan still reeling from loss in oil revenue
* Strategic Heglig oilfield producing 40,000 bpd
By Yara Bayoumy
KHARTOUM, July 5 Sudan has signed oil
exploration and production-sharing deals with foreign companies
on nine blocks, a senior oil official said, sealing investments
of $1 billion in Sudan, which is struggling to deal with a big
loss in oil revenues.
State Oil Minister Ishaq Adam Gamaa said on Thursday
Canadian firm Statesman Resources Ltd as well as
Chinese, Nigerian, Australian, Brazilian and French companies
had signed the agreements. State-owned oi l and gas firm Sudapet
was included in the deals.
Seven blocks were awarded for the first time, while some
companies joined previously awarded contracts for two other
blocks, Gamaa said. Some of the blocks are near the northern
border with Egypt, some are offshore and others are near Kassala
in eastern Sudan and in Khartoum state.
"The initial investment needed for these blocks is $1
billion. It will not be cash given to Sudan, but money that will
be invested by those companies," Gamaa told Reuters.
Gamaa said there would be no production at the new blocks
for several years while companies carry out magnetic surveys,
seismic data and drilling of exploratory wells.
"We cannot say when we'll produce. There are several
activities that need to be done towards production. They will
take several years," he said.
Gamaa said the government's share of oil would depend on
data from each block. "The government priority will be to meet
domestic demand and export the surplus," he said.
Gamaa said Sudan was currently producing 115,000 barrels per
day (bpd) and by the end of 2012 would add another 65,000 bpd.
The north African country lost three-quarters of its oil
output when South Sudan gained independence last year, leaving
the oil-dependent economy reeling from a sudden loss in state
revenues, which has led to an estimated $2.4 billion budget
deficit.
The economy, strapped for foreign currency, was already
feeling the effects of U.S. trade sanctions, double-digit
inflation and a weakening currency, all of which led the
government to introduce austerity measures including the scaling
back of fuel subsidies.
The rise in fuel prices has spurred protests across the
country over the past two and a half weeks calling for President
Omar Hassan al-Bashir's government to resign.
A dispute with South Sudan earlier this year also damaged
the strategic Heglig oilfield, which is central to Sudan's
economy. Gamaa said Heglig was now fully operational and
producing 40,000 bpd.
A source in the oil industry said Heglig's average
production was running around 40,000 bpd a day and had been
fluctuating between about 37,000 and 47,000 bpd.
The source said he did not know how long it would take to
restore the previous production levels of 55,000 to 60,000 bpd.