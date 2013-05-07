(quote, details, background)
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM May 7 South Sudan's first oil export
shipment since January 2012 has reached Sudan, state news agency
SUNA said on Tuesday, in the latest sign of a thaw between the
longtime foes.
The African neighbours agreed in March to resume
cross-border oil flows, ending a row over pipeline fees that
prompted landlocked South Sudan to shut down its entire
production of 350,000 barrels a day in January 2012.
Sudanese Oil Minister Awad al-Jaz told SUNA the first oil
from the South had arrived at Heglig, an oilfield controlled by
Sudan along the disputed border.
Sudan and South Sudan came close to war a year ago but
pledged in March to end the conflict over oil fees and a
disputed border.
The oil shutdown threw both into turmoil, because they
depend on oil revenue and pipeline fees to fund food and other
imports.
In Heglig, which was damaged during weeks of skirmishes
between the two armies in April 2012, water will be removed from
the oil before it be will be piped to Port Sudan on the Red Sea
to be loaded on to vessels.
South Sudan has resumed production of oil at the small Thar
Jath oilfield in Unity State across the border from Heglig.
On Sunday, the government also turned on wells again at the
Palouge field, the country's largest, in Upper Nile state in the
northeast.
SLOW PRODUCTION
The return of production is going slower than planned. South
Sudan hopes within a month to pump up to 180,000 barrels per day
in Palouge where Dar Blend, a heavy sour crude, is produced.
But damage caused by the skirmishes means South Sudan can
only gradually ramp up output in its Unity State oilfields,
which is mixed to produce Nile Blend, a light, sweet, waxy
crude. Its production is likely to remain at around 30,000 to
40,000 bpd for at least six months, experts say.
Originally the country had planned to have resumed oil
exports by January, but mistrust between the neighbours delayed
the set up of a border buffer zone, a condition for Sudan to let
through southern oil.
South Sudan expects to start getting paid in June as the
first exports will be lifted in Port Sudan only by May 20,
according to its oil ministry.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 under a 2005 peace
deal, which ended one of Africa's longest civil wars. However,
the two remain at loggerheads over control of disputed
territories and other issues.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; editing by Jane Baird)