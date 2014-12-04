CAIRO Dec 3 A spectrum of Sudanese political
and armed opposition groups put aside differences to sign a
unity agreement Wednesday night that they hope will strengthen a
group's hand in talks with the regime in two days.
The government has categorically refused to deal with its
armed and unarmed adversaries at the same forum and the
opposition has been unable to overcome differences to present a
unified front.
The signatories hope it will send a message to the
government that it must deal with the opposition as one,
although some large parties did not sign the agreement.
"Solving Sudan's problems... would not be possible without
(the opposition) reaching a unified political platform," said
the statement, which suggests the closest coordination between
the political and armed groups since the secession of South
Sudan in 2011.
The major political groups participating were the Islamist
Umma party and the National Consensus Forces, an alliance of
mostly secular parties.
They were joined by a group representing the armed movements
of three war-torn regions: Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile
and a group representing civil society.
But despite the agreement, the government broadly expects it
will not change the status quo and a spokesman said "there would
be a price" to pay for cooperating with the rebels.
The government is negotiating with the Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-North, and the opposition hopes its hand
will be strengthened by the agreement in negotiations set to
resume on Friday.
When the south seceded, it took with it both the oil wealth
and the biggest counterweight to the ruling coalition in the
Sudan People's Liberation Movement, which now rules South Sudan.
Clashes have been reported for the last several days in
Sudan as the SPLM-N negotiations with the government are
suspended.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Shadi Bushra;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)