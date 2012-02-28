JUBA Feb 28 A major South Sudanese rebel
group with alleged links to the northern government in Khartoum
has signed an amnesty deal two months after its leader was
killed, South Sudan said on Tuesday.
George Athor founded the South Sudan Democratic Movement
(SSDM) in 2010 after losing a regional election he said was
rigged. The southern army said in December it had killed him.
Until his death, the group was considered the strongest of
several militias challenging the central government of Africa's
youngest country, which is searching for stability so it can
develop after decades of war with the north.
Government spokesman Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the group,
which he estimated was around 1,800 strong, had accepted an
amnesty offered by President Salva Kiir when South Sudan gained
independence from the north last July.
"They declared a ceasefire yesterday. It is our policy to
try and absorb all these militia groups into a peace process
instead of finding military solutions," Benjamin said.
He said some of the rebel fighters would lay down their arms
under the deal while others would be integrated into the
national army.
Senior members of the armed group would assume positions in
government, the head of the SSDM's delegation James Nuot said.
"What we signed yesterday is a memorandum of understanding.
We will share some positions in government and also at the state
level," Nuot told Reuters by telephone.
"We say enough is enough, so we will sit down as citizens of
the land and enjoy the fruits of our country," he said.
Athor fought alongside rebels who now dominate South Sudan's
government during a 22-year civil war with the north that ended
with a peace agreement in 2005.
Later the southern leadership accused Khartoum of supporting
the SSDM in an attempt to destabilize the south.
South Sudan voted overwhelmingly for independence last year,
but decades of conflict and neglect have left it deeply
under-developed.
The northern government denies accusations that it sponsors
groups fighting the authorities in Juba, but security analyst
Jonah Leff from the Small Arms Survey said there was clear
evidence of ties between the SSDM and Khartoum.
"A lot of the weapons seem to match up with what are in
Sudan Armed Forces stocks, so in that sense I'd say that the
link is quite strong," he said.
He warned that previous peace deals between the Juba
government and rebel groups had not always been successful.
"I wouldn't oversell it right now. Their coming to Juba is
emblematic of their loss of power over the last nearly one year.
Otherwise I don't see why they would come into the fold."
