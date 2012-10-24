KHARTOUM Oct 24 An arms factory in Khartoum
where there were blasts and a huge fire overnight was attacked
by four military planes, a Sudanese minister said on Wednesday,
blaming the air strike on Israel.
Witnesses had reported several explosions at the plant late
on Tuesday before the fire erupted. Some people were taken to
hospitals after inhaling smoke but otherwise there were no
casualties, the state news agency had previously reported.
"Four military planes attacked the Yarmouk plant,"
Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman told reporters in
Khartoum, adding that the planes had appeared to approach the
site from the east.
He blamed the attack on Israel, which Sudan has accused in
the past of carrying out strikes on its territory.
The governor of Khartoum state, Abdelrahman al-Khidir, had
earlier said that nothing pointed to "external" reasons for the
fire. He told state television the explosion had probably
occurred in a storage hall of the huge complex.
In May, Sudan's government said one person was killed when a
car exploded in the eastern city of Port Sudan. It said the
explosion resembled a blast last year that it had blamed on an
Israeli missile strike.
Israel declined to comment on the incident in May, or the
2011 blast, which killed two people. It neither admitted nor
denied involvement in a similar incident in eastern Sudan in
2009.