* Journalists complain of crackdown on media
* No immediate comment from security agency
* Second time al-Tayar paper suspended this year
KHARTOUM, June 12 Sudanese authorities suspended
a n independent newspaper and confiscated the entire Tuesday
edition of another, editors said, in the latest crackdown on the
press.
Sudan's constitution guarantees press freedoms, but
journalists complain they face heavy pressure from authorities,
especially after the secession of South Sudan last year.
The editor of newspaper al-Tayar, Osman Mirghani, said a
security agency official had told him on Monday evening that the
newspaper would be suspended from publication until further
notice.
"He did not tell us why the newspaper was stopped from
publishing or how long it would be stopped," he said.
Tayar is close to the country's Islamist movement, and
crossed authorities in February by reporting Islamist opposition
leader Hassan al-Turabi's accusations that security services had
bugged his office. Tayar was also briefly suspended then.
There was no immediate comment from the security agency on
Tuesday. The National Press Council, which is in charge of
licensing newspapers, could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Journalists say authorities have become more sensitive to
controversial subjects, such as the country's mounting economic
crisis, corruption, or repeated border clashes with South Sudan.
In another sign of the crackdown, Abdel Majed Abdel Hamid,
editor of al-Ahram al-Youm newspaper, said authorities had
confiscated the Tuesday edition of his paper after printing. The
newspaper published an interview on Monday with Pagan Amum,
South Sudan's chief negotiator.
Sudan and South Sudan, at odds over a number of
partition-related issues, have been meeting in Addis Ababa, but
there have been few public signs of progress.
Security agents last week confiscated an edition of Sudan's
most widely read newspaper, al-Intibaha, after it blasted plans
by the ruling party to end fuel subsidies.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Alexander Dziadosz; Editing
by Alessandra Rizzo)