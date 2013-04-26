KHARTOUM, April 26 Sudanese police used tear gas
and batons to break up a protest of more than 250 people on
Friday demanding that the government revoke the sale of farming
land to Gulf Arab investors, witnesses said.
Protesters blocked the main road of Um Dum outside the
capital Khartoum to urge the government to give them land in the
area instead of to investors planning an agricultural project
there, the witnesses said.
Police said it had been forced to act after protesters
hurled rockets at officers and burned tyres, the state-linked
Sudanese Media Center (SMC) said on it website. Several persons
had been injured and some protesters detained, it added.
Like in other African countries, Gulf Arab investors have
been investing into farmland in Sudan, which struggles with an
economic crisis, to secure food supplies. Critics say some
investors take advantage of poor countries and farmers.
