KHARTOUM Sudanese police fired tear gas on Saturday at a group of 200 anti-government protesters in the north of the capital Khartoum, an eyewitness said.

It was the second protest by pro-democracy activists this week. One student protester was killed on Tuesday in clashes with police.

