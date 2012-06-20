(Recasts with new protest)
KHARTOUM, June 20 Sudanese riot police armed
with batons and tear gas fought with student protesters in
Khartoum on Wednesday, said witnesses, in a fourth day of
anti-government demonstrations.
Student groups, who have led the Khartoum rallies against
planned government spending cuts, have sought to leverage anger
over rising prices into a wider protest movement, but previous
demonstrations have failed to gain broader momentum.
The Arab-African nation has faced soaring food prices and a
weakening currency since South Sudan seceded a year ago, taking
with it about three quarters of the country's economically-vital
oil output.
On Wednesday, riot police carrying batons blocked off a
major road and chased scores of students in the streets around
the University of Khartoum, activists and two witnesses said.
The smell of tear gas hung in the air.
The student demonstrators chanted "the people want to
overthrow the regime" and threw stones at the police, the
witnesses said.
There was no immediate comment from the police.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Monday Sudan would
gradually abolish fuel subsidies, cull the number of civil
servants on its payroll, and raise taxes on consumer goods,
banks and imports to plug its budget deficit.
Also on Wednesday, Sudanese authorities released an Agence
France-Presse correspondent after detaining him at the
University of Khartoum, the French news agency said.
British national Simon Martelli had been detained at around
midday on Tuesday while taking pictures and talking to students.
He was held for more than 12 hours without charge, AFP reported.
Officials at the security services and the Foreign Ministry
were not immediately available to comment.
