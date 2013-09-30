* Government says dealing with vandals, not protesters
* Official death toll 34, activists say could be 150
* Teargas fired at protest at women's university
By Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, Sept 30 Seven hundred people have been
arrested during a week of the worst unrest in central Sudan in
years, the government said on Monday, as protests continued
against President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.
One week after the start of demonstrations against subsidy
cuts, police once again used teargas on protesters, this time
women students at the Ahfad university in Khartoum's twin-city
of Omdurman who chanted "We don't want Bashir", witnesses said.
Another protest by 300 people that took place in Khartoum's
Burri district went peacefully, a witness said. "The people want
to overthrow the regime," the crowd shouted. The march was much
smaller than protests in the past few days in the area.
At a news conference called by the government to put forth
its side of the week's events, Interior Minister Ibrahim Mahmoud
Hamad said 34 people had died, far fewer than the up-to-150
estimated by Sudanese human rights activists and some diplomats.
Hamad said police had not used live ammunition against
protesters who, he said, had attacked more than 40 petrol
stations, 13 buses, and many private cars and government
buildings.
"This has nothing to do with protests," Hamad said and added
that there were indications that rebels from Sudan's borderlands
were involved in the violence.
He dismissed photographs of shooting victims circulating on
the Internet as fakes. "Most pictures on social media are
actually from Egypt," he said.
In a tense exchange, journalists challenged Hamad, one of
the most powerful ministers in Bashir's cabinet. "Why do you
keep lying?" one reporter asked him. "It's known the people are
killed by NCP (Bashir's National Congress Party) militia."
Accusing foreign media of pursuing an anti-Bashir agenda,
Sudan has closed the offices of two foreign television news
channels: Saudi-owned al-Arabiya and Sky News Arabia, an
off-shoot of Britain's Sky News, based in Abu Dhabi.
Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman accused al-Arabiya of
trying to bring an "Arab Spring" to Sudan by misreporting the
protests. Several local newspapers have also been closed because
of their coverage of the unrest, he said, adding that they would
be allowed to resume work at some point later.
The government of Bashir, who seized power in a 1989 coup,
has resisted calls to repeal the subsidy cuts that pushed up
gasoline prices by almost double overnight.
"We will continue implementing the economic programme," said
Khartoum Governor Abdel Rahman al-Khidr.
On Saturday, a group of Islamists and members of Bashir's
National Congress Party urged the president to reverse the
austerity measures.
Britain's Africa Minister Mark Simmonds urged Sudan "to
cease the use of live ammunition immediately," according to a
statement.
The cuts have been driven by a financial crunch since the
secession of oil-producing South Sudan in 2011, which deprived
Khartoum of three-quarters of the crude output it relied on for
state revenues and foreign currency needed to import food.
The protests are much larger than demonstrations last year
against corruption, inflation and earlier fuel subsidy cuts. But
they are tiny compared to the masses who turned out to oust
rulers in Egypt and Tunisia.
Bashir has stayed in power despite rebellions, U.S. trade
sanctions, an economic crisis, an attempted coup last year and
an indictment from the International Criminal Court on charges
of masterminding war crimes in the western region of Darfur.
