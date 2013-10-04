KHARTOUM Oct 4 Several hundred Sudanese
protested in Khartoum on Friday to demand the resignation of
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, but crowds were much smaller
than last week, when protests provoked a bloody security
crackdown.
Amnesty International said on Wednesday that 210 protesters
were killed in clashes with security forces last week, quoting
figures from a Sudanese doctors' union. This was well above the
34 reported dead by the government, which has denied shooting
any protesters it calls "vandals".
Authorities have said they arrested 700 people in what was
the worst unrest in central Sudan in years, triggered by cuts in
subsidies on cooking oil and fuel that doubled pump prices
overnight.
In Khartoum's Bahri district some 500 people took to the
streets on Friday, shouting "freedom, freedom", a Reuters
witness said.
About 100 people also gathered in the Burri district of the
capital, where a week ago a member of prominent family was shot
dead, a witness said.
In Port Sudan on the Red Sea, Sudan's biggest port, about 50
people staged a sit-in in front of the security headquarters
calling for the release of political prisoners.
The protests were much smaller than those last week ago,
when thousands took to the streets.
The government cut subsidies to ease a financial crunch
aggravated by the secession of oil-producing South Sudan in
2011. The South's departure deprived Khartoum of three-quarters
of the crude output it relied on for state revenues and foreign
currency needed to import food.
Bashir has held power since staging a bloodless coup in
1989, in spite of rebellions, U.S. trade sanctions, an economic
crisis, an attempted coup last year and an indictment from the
International Criminal Court on charges of masterminding war
crimes in the western region of Darfur.
