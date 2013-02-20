By Ulf Laessing
| ATBARA, Sudan
ATBARA, Sudan Feb 20 On rail tracks in Atbara,
Sudan's main railway city, stray engines and empty coaches from
trains built in Europe, India and the United States, some more
than 50 years ago, stand still in the scorching heat.
The trains broke down years ago and many of the coach
windows have been smashed, while the tracks they stand on are
derelict.
Sudan was once home to Africa's largest railway network,
with more than 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) of track running
from the Egyptian border to Darfur in the west, Port Sudan on
the Red Sea coast and Wau in what is now South Sudan.
Today, after decades of mismanagement and neglect, most of
the country's rail track is out of service. But the government,
with the help of Chinese money and expertise, wants to rebuild
it and restore some of the industry's former glory.
Modernising the railways, Khartoum hopes, will boost the
export of livestock and products such as cotton and gum arabic -
an edible gum taken from acacia trees and used in soft drinks
and drugs. That would help support Sudan's economy, which has
been plunged into crisis by the loss of most of the country's
oil production since it split from South Sudan in 2011.
"We need the railway," said transport minister Ahmed Babiker
Nahar. "Road traffic is expensive. The railway is cheaper,
faster, safer and has a bigger capacity. Livestock arrives in
better condition by rail."
The government's plan will require considerable investment.
State railway operator, the Sudanese Railway Corp., has just 60
trains left in operation. And they cannot travel at more than 40
kilometres an hour because the British-designed wooden sleepers
and tracks, mostly laid between 1896 and 1930, are too weak.
"The entire rail network is broken down," said Makawi Awadh
Makawi, head of the Sudanese Railway Corp. "We have no passenger
trains operating anymore and transport only 10 percent of the
cargo traffic in Sudan." Most goods are transported along
Sudan's poor road infrastructure.
Makawi said China, Sudan's biggest aid donor and one of the
biggest investors in the African country, and South Korea had
agreed to replace and repair old freight and passenger trains.
Khartoum is also in talks with Ukraine about buying trains and
railway track.
He would not disclose details of the train contracts. China
typically funds development projects in Sudan by granting loans
which pay Chinese firms doing the work on the ground.
Chinese state firms built up much of Sudan's oil industry
before the secession of South Sudan and have also built a major
dam on the Nile, as well as cross-country roads and are due to
build a new airport in Khartoum.
Sudan should become a transport route for some of South
Sudan's oil production once the two countries can agree an
arrangement.
As part of a drive in Africa to secure raw materials and
oil, Chinese firms have also invested in Sudan's gold industry.
"We have a contract with the Chinese for 100 passenger and
100 cargo cars and another deal for 50 cars for oil tanks," said
Nahar, adding that South Korea had delivered 13 locomotives so
far.
Work to renew the rail tracks started last year when China's
Shanghai Hui Bo Investment Co (SHIC) opened a plant in north
Khartoum, opposite the Sudanese capital's main train station,
and is producing 1,200 concrete sleepers a day, according to its
Sudanese manager Sharaf Nasser.
Within two years, officials hope to renew between 1,000 and
2,000 kilometres of track across the country. In a first sign of
progress, a daily cargo train has started running from Khartoum
to Atbara, some 300 kilometres north of the capital, from where
a line to Port Sudan is now being rebuilt.
Officials hope to restart the line from Khartoum to Nyala in
Darfur via North Kordofan state, where most gum arabic is
produced, although no start date has been set. A map in the
manager's office of SHIC's plant marks the next vision:
extending the rail line from Nyala into neighbouring Chad. Sudan
announced plans this month to give Chad fixed storage space in
Port Sudan to encourage bilateral trade.
GLORIOUS PAST
In its heyday the state railway operator used to control
river trade along the Nile, as well as Sudan's ports and the
country's telegraph network, in addition to its rail traffic.
Until the 1980s it also owned extensive housing compounds,
social clubs and hotels to serve more than 30,000 employees.
"The railway made up 40 percent of GDP in 1959," said Nahar,
referring to the total combined income from the railways, ports,
river trade and hotels at that time.
In Atbara, where the railway divides the city in two, there
are reminders of a glorious past.
One half looks like any other Sudanese town, with low-rise
buildings and bustling street vendors, while in the other half,
virtually a ghost town, dozens of elegant villas, built by the
British to house railway managers, are now derelict.
Among the few occupied buildings is a large colonial-style
villa, used as a Sudan army post.
The railway's decline began in the 1980s when the late
President Jaafar Nimeiri, fighting economic turmoil, ordered
layoffs and cut funds for the railway after failing to break the
power of the Communist Party and the trade unions, which
frequently ordered rail strikes, paralysing the economy.
More than 20,000 workers were fired within a decade, most of
them after a strike in 1989 after President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir came to power in an Islamist coup.
"This regime (under Bashir) destroyed the railway," said
Kamal Hussein, a Communist Party member who was fired in 1989
after working as a railway accountant in Atbara and Khartoum for
23 years and now works for a private firm.
"I was fired for political reasons. I had to leave the
company housing," said Hussein, who still thinks of the railway
as one big family. "The railway was the engine of the economy."
Governments since have struggled to raise funds to maintain
railway infrastructure, including buying new trains.
EXPORT DRIVE
At SHIC's spanking new factory in Khartoum, manager Nasser
says the concrete sleepers being produced will allow trains to
travel at high speed.
"The new sleepers will allow travel of 180 kilometres per
hour," he said.
That would facilitate the shipment of goods across the
country including the transport of livestock and agricultural
products, which account for around 20 percent of Sudan's
exports, according to central bank data.
Boosting exports of gold, minerals and agricultural products
is vital for the country's economy, which has been struggling to
contain soaring inflation and a sharp deterioration in the value
of the Sudanese pound since the South took away oil
revenues.
But at the railway workshop in Khartoum, a large hall which
still has signs in English from the colonial era which ended
with Sudan's independence in 1956, workers in oil-stained
overalls are more skeptical about the government's plans to
revive the industry.
"It's not possible for the railway to make a comeback. It
will only get worse," said Amir Abdel Hafith, a worker who had
just finished his day shift. He makes only 350 Sudanese pounds
($50 based on the black market rate) a month, not enough to pay
for food and housing when inflation in Sudan is running at 43
percent.
The state railway company, he says, is giving priority to
repairing and maintaining trains owned by private companies,
including oil companies, rather than the bulk of train stock
which is state-owned, because private companies pay well to have
work done.
At Atbara station, railway worker Mohammed Ahmed, standing
next to two South Korean rail workers, worries about plans to
invest in Chinese and South Korean stock, rather than German and
American-built trains as in the old days.
He points to a train with a plaque showing it was made by
German firm Thyssen in 1981.
"It was built in 1981 but it's still working. When it comes
to the railway, I only believe in American and German
technology. They build strong engines," he said. "China and
Korea, they don't produce good quality."
