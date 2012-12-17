KHARTOUM Dec 17 Rebels fighting to overthrow
Sudan's president Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Monday they had
shot down a government military Antonov plane in the country's
main oil-producing state.
Sudan's military was not immediately available to comment on
the report, which could not be verified independently.
Fighting has raged in Sudan's South Kordofan and Blue Nile
states - which border newly-independent South Sudan - for more
than a year. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their
homes in the regions.
The rebels, known as SPLM-North, said in an emailed
statement they hit the Antonov plane with anti-aircraft fire
while it was bombing an area in South Kordofan on Tuesday last
week.
A reconnaissance team had since confirmed the shooting
brought the plane down, they added. The statement did not say
why the report was a week late.
The insurgents said they would publish "photographs and
details" of the plane soon.
Rebels and government forces often make conflicting claims
about fighting in the region, where Sudan's government restricts
access by independent journalists and other observers.
The fighting in South Kordofan and Blue Nile has complicated
relations between Sudan and South Sudan, which seceded last year
under a 2005 peace deal that ended decades of civil war.
The insurgents of the SPLM-North were part of the southern
insurgent army, but were left in Sudan at partition.
They now say they are fighting to protect their ethnic
minorities from oppression by Khartoum. The Sudanese government
in turn accuses them of trying to sow chaos in the region at the
behest of their former comrades in South Sudan.
