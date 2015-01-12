KHARTOUM Sudan's army has recaptured areas in Darfur and South Kordofan regions from rebels, a military spokesman said on Monday, adding that a number of soldiers were killed and wounded.

Darfur has been embroiled in conflict since mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms in 2003 against the Arab-led government in Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination.

Darfur rebels have since joined forces with groups in the southern provinces of Blue Nile and South Kordofan, where an insurgency is raging, mounted mostly by ex-civil war fighters left in Sudan after the south seceded in 2011.

"The armed forces managed on Monday evening to drive the remnants of the so-called Sudan Liberation Movement rebel faction led by Arko Minawi out of Abu Liha area in North Darfur State," army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid said in a statement, adding the army also retook the area of Abu Gamra.

In South Kordofan, the country's main oil-producing state, the army said it recaptured the two areas of Alqineziah, northeast of the town of Kadugli, and Angarto in the east of Kauda region.

"The rebels suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment," the army spokesman said, adding that 100 rebel fighters were killed in Angarto. "The armed forces lost a number of martyrs and wounded."

Rebels could not immedialy be reachede for comment.

(Reporting by Maaz Alnugomi in Khartoum; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Dominic Evans)