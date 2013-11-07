* Main rebel alliance lobbies for support in Europe
* Say Khartoum indiscriminately targeting rebel areas
* Want international community to engage more in Sudan
conflict
By John Irish
PARIS, Nov 7 The main rebel alliance fighting
Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir called on the world on
Thursday to "wake up" to the war, saying atrocities in Sudan
were as bad as those in Syria.
Sudan has suffered decades of conflict. Fighting has
intensified in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states since
South Sudan won independence in 2011, while international
efforts have failed to bring peace to the westerly region of
Darfur.
Speaking in Paris on a rare lobbying visit to Europe, the
president of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) accused Bashir
of exploiting the world's preoccupation with wars such as those
in Syria and Mali to try to crush the rebels and kill civilians
through indiscriminate bombing and starvation.
"We are here to present our case. It is a cry to the
international community to wake up and help end this war," said
Malik Agar, who was sacked by Khartoum as governor of Blue Nile
and subsequently joined the SRF in 2011.
"The situation is getting worse because the government is
not giving access to the region, the lack of food is being used
as a weapon and the war is ongoing. We are fighting, but we are
ready to stop if there is a lasting peace."
Khartoum has always denied targeting civilians, saying it
only bombs areas controlled by rebels. The government made no
immediate response to the latest accusations.
Agar is in Paris at the start of a trip that will also
include stops in Brussels, Norway and Germany. After splits and
discord among the rebels, the SRF is trying to show unity and
tap into general discontent with the government after street
unrest following hikes in fuel prices.
The rebel group did not specify what international help it
wanted in its fight to overthrow Bashir, who has been indicted
by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in
Darfur.
The SRF's delegation included leaders of the Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), who operate in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile, and a major rebel group in Darfur, the
Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).
All the rebels say they are fighting to end the dominance by
wealthy Arab Khartoum elites of Sudan's rural areas.
"The crimes in Sudan are like Syria, but worse," said Abdul
Wahid Mohamed al Nur, one of the presidents of the Sudan
Liberation Movement. "Genocide is in Darfur, but elsewhere
violence has increased as has the media blackout. It's no longer
just Darfur but central Sudan and Blue Nile."
Fighting grew in Blue Nile and South Kordofan states after
adjacent South Sudan won independence in 2011 under a peace
deal. In Darfur, mainly African tribes took up arms in 2003,
accusing the Arab-led government of discrimination.
A French diplomatic source said the SRF delegation would be
received at the foreign ministry, adding that listening to the
rebels' views mattered all the more given the worsening
situation in neighbouring Central African Republic, where Paris
has troops and is pushing for a U.N. peacekeeping force.
(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)