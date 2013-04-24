By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, April 24 The African Union on
Wednesday brought together for the first time for peace talks
Sudan and insurgents fighting government troops in two states
bordering South Sudan, in a conflict that has affected almost a
million people.
Fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North, or SPLM-North, in the states
of South Kordofan and Blue Nile around the time of South Sudan's
secession from Khartoum in 2011.
The violence has displaced or severely affected more than
900,000 people, according to the United Nations.
Sudan previously refused to meet the SPLM-North, and accused
South Sudan of backing the rebels, charges denied by Juba.
Khartoum altered its position after ties with South Sudan
greatly improved last month with the signing of a deal to resume
cross-border oil flows, the lifeline for both. Both sides also
agreed to open 10 border crossings on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, an AU panel led by mediator Thabo Mbeki, a
former South African president, met with Sudanese delegation
chief Ibrahim Ghandour and the SPLM-North's leader, Yassir
Arman, in Addis Ababa at the start of peace talks, diplomats
attending the negotiations said.
Ghandour and Arman were later set to meet directly for the
first time, diplomats said.
No quick breakthrough is expected as both sides harbour deep
mistrust and even hostility. Diplomats see the fact that talks
actually take place as success and hope both will agree to allow
the United Nations to deliver badly needed aid via Sudan to
rebel-held territories in both states.
In an opening statement to the AU panel and Sudan's
delegation, the SPLM-North said it was "looking forward to
fruitful negotiations" to address the humanitarian crisis and
find a solution for the conflict in both states.
Rebels in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states sided with
South Sudan during the civil war with Khartoum, which ended with
a peace deal in 2005. They were left on the Sudanese side of the
border after southern secession and complain of marginalisation.
"We see clearly that this negotiation represents a new
historical opportunity to realise a just peace and peaceful
democratic change that will lead to building a strong new
Sudanese state on the basis of equal citizenship," SPLM-North
leaders said in the statement sent to the media.
The rebels also demanded the release of 600 people they said
were held by Sudanese authorities as political prisoners.
The SPLM is part of a an alliance with three rebel groups in
the western Sudanese region of Darfur, scene of a separate
insurgency, which seeks to topple President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir.
(Editing by Ulf Laessing and Peter Cooney)