* Sudan scrambling to plug deficit of $2.4 billion
* Says will slash govt jobs, raise taxes to improve finances
KHARTOUM, June 18 Sudan will gradually abolish
fuel subsidies, cull the number of civil servants on its
payroll, and raise taxes on consumer goods, banks and imports to
plug its budget deficit, President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on
Monday.
The measures are an attempt to tackle a deficit - put at
$2.4 billion by Finance Minister Ali Mahmoud in May - that
opened up after Khartoum lost three-quarters of its oil, the
lifeline of the economy, when South Sudan became independent a
year ago.
A dispute with Juba over transit fees and recent border
fighting between the two former civil war foes has only added to
Khartoum's budget woes.
"We will overhaul the government ... cut down the number of
ministries ... and shrink regional governments by between 45 and
50 percent," Bashir told parliament.
Advisor jobs and allowances for senior officials would be
cut altogether, he added.
Fuel subsides, which diplomats say cost the treasury at
least $1 billion annually, would be gradually phased out, he
said, while value added tax and taxes on imports and banking
profits would be increased.
The decision to target the banking sector comes after taxes
on telecoms firms were raised in December.
Bashir said the government would soften the blow of higher
fuel prices for citizens by exempting basic food items such as
wheat, flour and sugar from the new import tax.
He gave no details but said Finance Minister Mahmoud would
brief parliament on Wednesday.
Annual inflation hit 30 percent in May, double the level it
stood at in June 2011, causing pain for ordinary people who are
already tired of years of poverty, ethnic conflicts and U.S.
trade sanctions.
The Arab African countries avoided an "Arab spring", but
anger is rising in Sudan over spiralling food prices as the
cash-strapped government struggles to fund imports.
Around 200 students staged an anti-government protest on
Sunday.
The International Monetary Fund urged Sudan to enact
emergency measures to overcome the "daunting" challenges it
faces three weeks ago.
Sudan effectively devalued its currency in May to try to
attract more remittances from Sudanese living abroad and to try
to boost gold and agricultural exports. But experts say it will
take time for the measure to have an impact.
Khartoum had hoped to plug its deficit with the help of
export fees from landlocked South Sudan which needs to pump its
oil through northern pipelines and the Red Sea port of Port
Sudan.
But the new nation in January shut down its entire oil
output of 350,000 barrels a day to stop Sudan from seizing oil
for what the latter called unpaid export fees. Both sides have
been unable to agree on a fee.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)