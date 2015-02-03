(Adds Russian Foreign Ministry, Investigative Committee)
KHARTOUM/MOSCOW Feb 3 Gunmen in Sudan's Darfur
region have kidnapped two Russians working for UTair,
an airline contracted by the international peacekeeping mission
there, officials said on Tuesday.
The Sudanese government dismissed the possibility of a
ransom payment for their freedom.
UTair said two of its employees had been seized in the town
of Zalingei last Thursday when a UNAMID (U.N.-African Union
peacekeeping mission in Darfur) minibus was blocked by six cars.
"The passengers were forced to get off the minibus at
gunpoint and led off in an unknown direction," the company said
in a statement.
The hostage-takers had not yet made any demands, it added.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the two workers of UTair
ground service were not harmed in the kidnapping and that it was
working to secure their release.
Russia's federal Investigative Committee said the two were a
manager and a technician with UTair.
Sudan's foreign ministry said the kidnapping was not a
political act.
"We condemn this kidnapping and we assure you that we will
not succumb to the blackmail by paying a ransom. We have a
consistent policy on this," Minister of State Kamal al-Din
Ismail told a news conference.
However government officials who requested anonymity said
that Sudan has facilitated ransom payments for kidnapped
foreigners in the past.
A UTair helicopter with the U.N. mission in neighbouring
South Sudan (UNMISS) was shot down last year and three of its
crew were killed.
UTair operates domestic and international passenger flights,
helicopter services and charter flights.
