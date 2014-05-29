* Relations frosty over Iran ties, Muslim Brotherhood
* Sudan in the middle of Iran-Saudi rivalry over influence
* Karti says Sudan relations with Iran, Brotherhood normal
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, May 29 Sudan turned down an Iranian offer
to set up air defences on its Red Sea coast after a 2012 air
strike Khartoum blamed on Israel, fearing they would upset
Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia, Sudan's foreign minister was
quoted as saying on Thursday.
In an interview with the Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper that
seemed aimed at improving frosty ties with Riyadh, Ali Karti
played down Khartoum's links to Iran and to the Muslim
Brotherhood, which is outlawed in Saudi Arabia.
"Iran, in truth, offered to set up air defence platforms on
the Western coast of the Red Sea after the latest Israel raid,
but Sudan rejected that because this would require Iranian arms
experts (on the ground)," Karti said during a recent visit to
Saudi Arabia, al Hayat reported.
"We rejected that because it is an Iranian presence against
Saudi Arabia, something which we do not accept," he added.
The 2012 air strike killed four people and partially
destroyed an arms factory in Khartoum. Sudan blamed Israel,
which did not comment at the time on the accusations.
Israeli officials have in turn accused Sudan of funnelling
weapons from Iran to the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas in the
Gaza Strip. Iranian officials were not immediately available for
a comment on Karti's comments.
Sunni-powerhouse Saudi Arabia, a key regional ally of the
United States, has been locked in a contest with non-Arab
Shi'ite power Iran for influence in the Middle East.
The rivalry has effectively divided the region into two
camps, with countries either allied to Saudi Arabia or to Iran.
QATAR FACTOR
Sudan has been entangled in a complex web that put it at
odds with Saudi Arabia when the world's top oil exporter tried
to shore-up Egypt's military-backed government in its struggle
with the Muslim Brotherhood after the army ousted Islamist
President Mohamed Mursi from power last year.
Sudanese media have said Karti travelled to Saudi Arabia two
weeks ago for talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud
al-Faisal to improve 'lukewarm' ties between the two countries.
Karti denied that Khartoum supported the Muslim Brotherhood,
which has been outlawed by Egypt as well as Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates. The Brotherhood's embrace of the ballot
box challenges the principle of dynastic rule in the Gulf.
"There is a belief in the Gulf states that we have feelings
towards the Muslim Brotherhood in any country in the Gulf or
even in Egypt. But Sudan has refused to join the Muslim
Brotherhood group," Karti said, according to al-Hayat.
Sudan said last month after a visit by Qatar's Emir Sheikh
Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani that Doha would deposit $1 billion at
Sudan's central bank as part of an aid package to Khartoum - a
move likely to be seen in the region as evidence of Sudan's ties
to Qatar, an ally of the Brotherhood.
In his interview with al-Hayat, Karti also played down
Sudan's relationship with Tehran. "Our ties with Iran are quite
ordinary," Karti said.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by William Maclean and
Alister Doyle)