(Adds statement from Mashreqbank, details on case)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK, Sept 23 Three banks must turn over
Sudanese funds to victims of al Qaeda's deadly 2000 bombing of
the USS Cole in Yemen to help satisfy a $315 million judgment, a
U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
Sudan's claim that the plaintiffs failed to follow proper
procedures in seeking the assets, which are held in accounts
controlled by Mashreqbank PSC, BNP Paribas SA
and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
.
A lawyer for Sudan did not respond to a request for comment.
The attack on Oct. 12, 2000, occurred in the Yemeni port of
Aden, where the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole was refueling. The
bombing killed 17 sailors and injured more than three dozen.
The plaintiffs, 15 American sailors injured in the attack
and three of their spouses, filed a lawsuit in 2010 against
Sudan in Washington, D.C., claiming the country provided
material support to al Qaeda that helped facilitate the bombing.
In 2012, a federal judge in Washington issued a default
judgment of $314.7 million against Sudan, which did not respond
to the lawsuit.
In an effort to collect some of the money, the plaintiffs
secured orders from U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in New
York requiring the banks to turn over certain assets they held
for Sudan.
The amount of money held in the accounts is redacted from
court filings.
The banks themselves were not parties to the appeal and did
not contest the orders.
In a statement, Mashreqbank said it turned over the funds,
which were frozen under U.S. sanctions, in December 2013,
pursuant to the court order. Credit Agricole also confirmed it
had turned over the money.
A representative of BNP Paribas did not respond to a request
for comment.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs were not available on Wednesday
for comment.
Sudan's appeal of the turnover orders was the first time the
country made a formal appearance in the case.
Sudan argued the original lawsuit was not properly served on
its foreign minister and said the lower court failed to follow
the appropriate steps in issuing the turnover orders.
The appeals court, however, rejected both arguments.
Sudan faces other judgments as well. A federal judge in
Norfolk, Virginia, ordered the country in March to pay USS Cole
victims and their families $48 million, while a judge in
Washington ordered Sudan and Iran in March to pay a combined $75
million.
The case in Wednesday's ruling is Harrison et al v. Republic
of Sudan, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-121.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alan Crosby)