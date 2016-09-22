By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, Sept 22
Banks must turn over Sudanese
funds to victims of al Qaeda's 2000 bombing of the USS Cole who
had won a $314.7 million judgment, a U.S. appeals court ruled,
as it rejected U.S. arguments that this could interfere with
treaties and its dealings with foreign governments.
By a 3-0 vote on Thursday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York refused requests by Sudan and the United
States to reconsider its Sept. 23, 2015 ruling ordering the
turnover.
Circuit Judge Denny Chin expressed "some reluctance" to
reject the U.S. position, but said "the State Department's views
are not conclusive."
Christopher Curran, a lawyer representing Sudan, declined to
comment. The U.S. Department of Justice declined to provide
immediate comment.
The Oct. 12, 2000 attack on the USS Cole, while the Navy
destroyer was refueling in the Yemeni port of Aden, killed 17
sailors and injured 39 others.
Fifteen injured sailors and three spouses sued Sudan, saying
it had provided support to al Qaeda for the bombing.
After winning the $314.7 million default judgment, the
plaintiffs won court orders that BNP Paribas SA,
Credit Agricole SA and Mashreqbank PSC turn
over Sudanese assets to help cover it, court papers show.
Sudan then entered the case, saying the original lawsuit was
not properly served on its foreign minister, and the turnover
orders were improper.
The U.S. government got involved last November, saying the
Sept. 23 ruling ran contrary to federal law and its treaty
obligations, and left it vulnerable to being haled improperly
into foreign courts.
But Chin said "the requirements of the statute were met"
because the plaintiffs had mailed the documents to the Sudanese
Minister of Foreign Affairs via the embassy, which acknowledged
receiving them.
Andrew Hall, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in an
interview: "The decision will force Sudan to recognize its
responsibilities to the victims of terrorism, including victims
of the USS Cole bombing."
Despite supporting a rehearing, the U.S. government said it
"deeply sympathizes with the extraordinary injuries to the U.S.
military personnel and their spouses who brought this suit, and
condemns the terrorist acts that caused those injuries."
On Tuesday, the State Department said it welcomed Sudan's
"recent efforts to increase counterterrorism cooperation with
the United States." The U.S. designated Sudan a state sponsor of
terrorism in 1993.
The case is Harrison et al v. Republic of Sudan, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-121.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)