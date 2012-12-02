* Border security needed to restart oil exports
* Both countries depend on petroleum sales
KHARTOUM Dec 2 South Sudan's chief negotiator
said on Sunday he had held successful meetings with Sudan's
defence minister and other officials, in an attempt to resolve a
border security dispute and restart southern oil exports, but
gave no further details.
The two former civil war foes agreed at talks in Ethiopia in
September to end hostilities and restart oil exports - including
creating a demilitarised border zone - after coming close to war
in April.
But the neighbours have been unable to agree how to
withdraw their armies from the disputed border, a step both had
said was necessary to resume oil exports from landlocked South
Sudan through Sudanese pipelines.
On Sunday, South Sudan's chief negotiator Pagan Amum said he
had met with Sudan's Defence Minister Abdel Raheem Mohammed
Hussein as well as senior official Nafie Ali Nafie and others.
"The meetings were successful and we will continue to hold
meetings," he Amum told reporters in Khartoum, without
elaborating.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan last year after decades of
civil war but unresolved issues have continued to fuel conflict.
South Sudan, which inherited three-quarters of oil
production when it broke away, shut down its output of 350,000
barrels a day in January after tensions over pipeline fees
escalated.
The new border tensions in the past two weeks have delayed a
restart in production, originally scheduled for Nov. 15, a
serious blow to both crumbling economies.
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz and Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing
by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Pravin Char)