* Neighbours at odds over border, oil fees, land
* Two sides came close to conflict in April
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, March 8 Sudan and South Sudan
agreed on Friday to order their forces out of a demilitarised
border zone within a week, a mediator said, possibly opening the
way to the resumption of oil exports from the south.
South Sudan seceded from the north in 2011 after decades of
war but border disputes and disagreements over oil pipeline fees
have dragged on, delaying much-needed economic development.
The landlocked South shut down its oil production of 350,000
barrels per day more than a year ago during a row over how much
it should pay the north to pipe its crude to a coastal terminal
for export.
With oil the lifeline of both economies, the move has
strained their state budgets, weakened currencies, stoked
inflation and worsened economic hardship.
Defence ministers from both sides met on Friday for a new
round of talks in Addis Ababa to set up a buffer zone along
their frontier.
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who chairs an
African Union mediation panel, said the two had agreed to order
their forces out of the demilitarised zone by March 14.
"D-day is March 10. The agreement calls for immediate
orders(for withdrawal) to be issued within d-day plus four
days," he told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital.
The two countries will finish withdrawing their troops from
the demilitarised zone by April 5, according to a timetable
agreed by both sides seen by Reuters.
The former civil war foes have made a number of agreements
about border security in the past, but have failed to implement
them.
After teetering on the brink of full-scale conflict in April
with the worst border clashes since their split, the two
countries agreed in September to set up a buffer zone, which
could defuse tensions enough for the South to resume oil output.
But neither side had pulled its army back from the almost
2,000-km (1,200-mile) border due to the mistrust left over from
one of Africa's longest civil wars.
Friday's talks were the first in nearly two months. Two
meetings between Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and
South Sudan's Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa in January failed to
break the stalemate.
Animosity runs high between Bashir's government in Khartoum
and his former foes up the Nile in Juba.
Nearly 2 million people died in the north-south civil war,
which left South Sudan economically devastated and awash with
guns.
Khartoum accuses Juba of backing rebels of the Sudan
People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) in South
Kordofan and Blue Nile, two Sudan states bordering the South.
The SPLM-North, made up of fighters who sided with the South
during the civil war, controls part of the Sudan side of the
border, which complicates setting up the buffer zone.
South Sudan has denied supporting the rebels.
(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Alexander Dziadosz and
Jon Hemming)