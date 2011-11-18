JUBA Nov 18 South Sudan is offering Khartoum
"billions of dollars" if it agrees to settle all bilateral
disputes and gives up claims to the contested oil-producing
Abyei region, a top official said on Friday.
South Sudan became the world's newest country after voting
for independence in a January vote, taking with it
three-quarters of the former united country's roughly 500,000
barrels per day of oil production.
The split left a long list of unresolved issues; including
Abyei, how to share oil revenues and other assets, and how to
end border violence. Sudan is facing a severe economic crisis
and has asked fellow Arab countries for aid to compensate for
the loss of oil revenues.
African Union (AU) mediators hope both countries will meet
in Ethiopia next week after talks collapsed in the summer over
the question of how much the landlocked South should pay for the
use of Sudan's export facilities.
Apart from how to divide oil revenues, Abyei is one of the
biggest disputes between north and south. Sudan's armed forces
seized the border region in May and says Abyei will stay with
the north unless a much-delayed referendum agreed under the 2005
peace agreement decides otherwise.
South Sudan's chief negotiator Pagan Amum said his
government has presented Sudan and the African Union with a
"package proposal" to resolve issues around Abyei, oil,
financial assistance, borders and security.
"We presented a very reasonable and logical proposal in
which we are prepared to assist the north and give them billions
of dollars," Amum told reporters.
He said his country would "be ready to assist the Republic
of Sudan to manage its economic crisis resulting from the
separation of South Sudan," if Khartoum respects the territorial
integrity of the South. He did not elaborate.
Decades of civil war have left the South severely
underdeveloped but the flow of oil dollars means it has a higher
per capita income than many of its African neighbours. It
contracted the sale of oil worth $2.14 billion from July to
October.
Sudan's foreign ministry spokesman El-Obeid Morawah declined
to comment on Amum's proposal other than to say such moves
should be made during talks and not through the media.
He said the government would meet AU mediator Thabo Mbeki in
Khartoum on Saturday and then decide whether talks in Ethiopia
would make sense now or if Sudan needed more time.
"We have not yet agreed on a specific date for talks (in
Ethiopia)," he said.
Sudan's foreign ministry called on Juba to reconsider a
presidential decree transferring shares in oil consortia owned
by Sudapet, Sudan's state-owned oil company, to South Sudan's
oil-firm Nilepet.
But Amum said Nilepet would take over Sudapet's shares.
"Sudapet and its interests and assets will pass to Nilepet
as the government company that inherits and takes over the
properties of the government of Sudan as part of the separation
and disengagement and as an exercise of sovereignty," he said.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; additional reporting by Ulf
Laessing; Editing by Matthew Jones)