JUBA Jan 1 South Sudan is willing to withdraw
its army from the disputed border with Sudan, President Salva
Kiir said, signalling a possible compromise at a summit with his
Sudanese counterpart.
Kiir and Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir agreed in September
to withdraw troops from the disputed border as a precondition to
resume oil exports from landlocked South Sudan through Sudan.
Oil revenues are vital to both economies.
But both countries still have troops 10 km (6 miles) from
each other's border, and both accuse each other of supporting
rebels on the other's territory.
Kiir and Bashir are scheduled to meet this month at a summit
brokered by the African Union to discuss how set up the border
zone which will be monitored by soldiers from both sides and
U.N. peacekeepers.
"To be able to establish the border monitoring mission, we
are temporarily withdrawing our forces from the immediate border
areas," Kiir said in a speech on New Year's Eve.
"This will allow for a demilitarised border zone to be
operational," he said, without giving a date for the pullout.
South Sudan's Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin
told Reuters the withdrawal would have to be coordinated between
the two countries. He did not elaborate.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan under a 2005 peace deal which
ended decades of civil war. But both countries have yet to
demarcate the border, which straddles oil production facilities.
The two rivals are also at odds over Abyei, an area between
Sudan and South Sudan prized for its fertile grazing land.