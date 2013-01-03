* South says civilians injured, no comment from Sudan
* Deep distrust after decades of north-south civil war
* Presidents due to meet in Ethiopia on Friday
JUBA, Jan 3 South Sudan accused Sudan of
launching air strikes on the southern side of their disputed
border shortly before the leaders of the oil-producing African
countries were due to meet to defuse tensions.
Several civilians were wounded in the attack in the southern
state of Western Bahr El Ghazal on Wednesday, South Sudan's
Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin told journalists.
Sudan's armed forces were not immediately available for
comment but have regularly denied southern accusations of
attacks in the past.
The two countries have been at loggerheads over oil,
territory and a string of other disputes since the South split
away from Sudan last year under the terms of a peace deal.
They came close to war in April and have yet to withdraw
their armies from their shared boundary or resume oil exports
from the landlocked South north through Sudanese pipelines.
Sudan President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his South Sudan
counterpart Salva Kiir were due meet at a summit in Ethiopia on
Friday to discuss how to set up the demilitarised border zone
they agreed upon at a meeting in September.
Both presidents said this week they wanted to implement the
September deals but diplomats are sceptical about the chances of
a quick breakthrough.
CIVILIANS INJURED
"There were attacks yesterday (Wednesday) ... in the area of
Kit Kit ... There was both ground and aerial bombardment," South
Sudan's Barnaba Marial Benjamin told journalists in the South's
capital Juba.
"The South Sudan armed forces were able to repulse the
attack but the aerial bombardment has caused a lot of injuries
to the civilians in the area," he said.
Sudan's army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid could not be
reached on his mobile phone.
Sudan regularly denies launching air strikes against the
South though Reuters reporters witnessed several attacks when
border fighting escalated in April. The ownership of many areas
close to the border is disputed by both countries.
South Sudan, which inherited three-quarters of oil
production when it broke away, shut down its entire output of
350,000 barrels a day in January after tensions over pipeline
fees escalated.
Both sides have a history of first signing and then not
implementing agreements due to a deep mistrust going back to the
north-south civil war, fuelled by oil, ethnicity and ideology
that led up to last year's partition.
Sudan accuses South Sudan of supporting rebels who operate
in two states on the border with South Sudan. Juba has denied
the charge and accuses Khartoum of backing rebels on its
territory.
Both countries need the oil to support their crumbling
economies. Analysts say both governments are also using the
confrontation to shore up domestic support and divert attention
from a lack of development.
