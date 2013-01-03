* Leaders meet in Addis Ababa for talks over oil, security
* Both sides need oil revenue to prop up crumbling economies
* Deep mistrust remains after civil war and secession
By Ulf Laessing
KHARTOUM, Jan 4 The leaders of Sudan and South
Sudan meet on Friday to make another attempt to defuse
hostilities after their countries split and restart cross-border
oil flows to throw their beleaguered economies a lifeline.
Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's Salva Kiir
have both signalled possible concessions at the talks in Addis
Ababa to end a stalemate over how to set up a demilitarised
buffer zone after the countries came close to war in April.
They signed agreements at a meeting in the Ethiopian capital
in September to resume oil exports and secure the volatile
border, but sharing deep mistrust after fighting one of Africa's
longest civil wars, neither country has implemented the deals.
Both countries badly need the oil exports, for which Juba
has to pay Khartoum millions of dollars. But analysts say they
also need the confrontation with the other side to shore up
domestic legitimacy and divert attention from their crumbling
economies and widespread corruption.
The African Union, backed by Western powers, urged them to
hold Friday's talks to try again to reach a deal.
Sudan's state news agency SUNA said late on Thursday Bashir
would meet Kiir to discuss "speeding up" implementing the
September deals. Kiir said in a speech on New Year's Eve the
South was ready to withdraw its troops.
But diplomats remain sceptical of a quick breakthrough
because both countries have a history of signing and then not
implementing the agreements.
Since April's flare up, the worst violence since South Sudan
seceded in 2011 after a 2005 peace deal ending the civil war,
they have pulled back their armies from the almost 2,000 km
(1,200 miles) border, much of which is disputed.
Both sides say such a buffer zone is necessary before oil
from the landlocked South can flow through Sudanese territory.
Juba shut down its entire output of 350,000 barrels a year ago
after failing to agree on an export fee.
TRADING ACCUSATIONS
They agreed in September not just to set up the buffer zone
and restart oil exports but also to open the border for trade
and start a monetary cooperation - none of which saw the light
of day.
South Sudan's oil minister, Stephen Dhieu Dau, said on
Wednesday it would delay resuming oil exports until at least
mid-March even if Juba solves all security conflicts with Sudan
at the summit - the such first forecast since November.
South Sudan accused Sudan on Thursday of launching air
strikes on the southern side of their border on Wednesday,
wounding several civilians. Sudan's armed forces were not
immediately available for comment but have regularly denied
southern accusations of attacks in the past.
In turn, Sudan accuses South Sudan of supporting rebels of
the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) in two
border states. Juba denies the accusation and says Sudan is
backing militias on its territory.
The enmity remains deep and diplomats say both sides tend
see such summits, the latest in a series of bilateral talks,
more as a way of focusing on the other's weaknesses, rather than
primarily as a way to solve their conflicts.
In Sudan, some officials think, diplomats say, Kiir has made
a grave mistake by shutting down the oil production, depriving
state coffers of 98 percent of revenues, with some saying South
Sudan's leadership might soon run out of money.
In Juba, many officials believe that Bashir's government
might collapse due to popular dissent over spiralling inflation
and cracks inside his ruling circles. The government said in
November it had uncovered a plot attempt against Bashir.
Faced with such mutual mistrust, the African Union will try
at the summit to get some sort of border security agreement
under way to help restart the oil flows.
Once that happens, the hope among diplomats is that both
have an incentive to keep talking and sort out their remaining
conflicts such as the final status of Abyei and other disputed
border regions.