By Aaron Maasho
| ADDIS ABABA
ADDIS ABABA Jan 5 The presidents of Sudan and
South Sudan agreed on Saturday to set up a demilitarised zone
along their disputed border, a condition for restarting oil
exports, an African Union mediator said on Saturday, without
giving a time frame.
Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's Salva Kiir
had agreed in September to withdraw their armies from the border
area, a move both say is necessary to allow oil to flow again
from landlocked South Sudan through Sudan.
After weeks of deadly clashes early last year the two came
close to all-out war but agreed a ceasefire in April. However,
South Sudan says Sudan has bombed its side of the border several
times since then and neither has withdrawn its army since the
deal was struck in September.
They also accuse each other of supporting rebels on each
other's side of the border, accusations denied by both, and part
of Sudanese side is controlled by Sudan People's Liberation
Movement-North (SPLM-North) rebels.
The AU called this week's summit, two days of talks in
Ethiopia, to defuse tensions after months of often unproductive
talks between two countries which remain deeply mistrustful of
each other, a legacy of one of Africa's longest civil wars.
"They've ... agreed that actions should be taken as soon as
possible to implement all the existing agreements
unconditionally," AU mediator Thabo Mbeki said after the summit
which Bashir and Kiir left without making statements.
"The presidents have also agreed that ... the necessary
decisions are taken to create the safe demilitarised border
zone," Mbeki told reporters. The AU would present a time frame
next week, he said.
The AU, backed by Western powers, had threatened both with
sanctions should they miss a September deadline to resolve the
dispute and has since then granted more time to negotiate.
Sudan has rejected calls by Western powers and the AU to
start peace talks with the SPLM-North, which complains of
marginalisation and wants to topple Bashir.
Mbeki said Kiir had told the summit that the South had cut
any ties with SPLM-North but it was not clear whether this would
be sufficient assurance for Sudan. Security officials from both
sides will start more talks in Ethiopia on Jan. 13.
Sudan's state news agency SUNA only said both presidents had
agreed in the final summit communique to implement all existing
deals and set up the buffer zone without delay.
South Sudan's Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin
could not be reached on his mobile phone.
LONG LIST OF DISPUTES
South Sudan became independent in July 2011 under a 2005
peace agreement which ended decades of civil war and the
neighbours have yet to sort out a long list of disputes.
Both economies badly need the oil to flow again from the
fields in South Sudan, for which Juba has to pay millions of
dollars each month. Juba shut down its entire output of 350,000
barrels a year ago after failing to agree on an export fee.
Diplomats say both sides tend to see such summits as an
opportunity to pick away at the other's weaknesses rather than
an opportunity to solve their conflicts.
Both use the confrontation to shore up popular support for
their governments and to divert attention from their economic
problems and widespread corruption.
Mbeki said Bashir and Kiir had agreed to mark the undisputed
part of their almost 2,000 km (1,200 miles) long border, a plan
both sides have committed to before. An AU panel will make
non-binding proposals for other boundaries.
He said both presidents would meet again to decide on a deal
for the border region of Abyei, which both claims as theirs.
The AU had demanded a solution for Abyei by September and
then said it would make a binding proposal before giving the
parties until December 2012 to do a deal.