JUBA, June 8 South Sudan said it had not been
informed about a decision by Sudanese President Omar Hassan
al-Bashir to stop cross-border oil flows, the southern
information minister said on Saturday.
"We haven't heard anything about that yet. We had agreed
that the oil would flow," Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters,
adding that South Sudan rejected Bashir's claims that it was
supporting rebels operating on Sudanese soil.
Bashir earlier said he had ordered a halt from Sunday to oil
exports from the landlocked South through Sudan, because of the
South's alleged support for rebels.
