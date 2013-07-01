By Khalid Abdelaziz
| KHARTOUM, July 1
KHARTOUM, July 1 The vice presidents of Sudan
and South Sudan pledged on Monday to resolve a conflict over
Juba's alleged support for rebels that is threatening
cross-border oil flows, but failed to offer any concrete
solutions.
Last month, bilateral ties hit a new low when Sudan said it
would halt South Sudanese oil exports passing through the north
for shipment unless Juba ended support for rebels operating
across the shared border. South Sudan denies the claims.
To defuse the situation, South Sudan's vice president, Riek
Machar, flew to Khartoum for the first high-level meeting since
Sudan's threat to close two cross-border pipelines.
After two days of talks between Machar and Sudan's vice
president, Ali Osman Taha, both sides said they wanted to
implement a raft of deals allowing southern oil exports to pass
through Sudan and to secure their disputed border.
"We are committed (to the agreements) and have the political
will to normalise ties with South Sudan," Taha told the talks'
final session attended by both delegations.
Machar, who was hugging some Sudanese officials, said both
countries wanted to build up trust to make the agreements
reality.
"We are happy with the outcome of the talks and if there is
any problem, we want to solve it without a mediator," he said.
The two did not say whether oil flows would stop. A joint
communique only said they had agreed not to support rebels on
the other's territory, without proposing any steps or referring
to Sudan's threat to halt oil flows.
The neighbours, which fought one of Africa's longest civil
wars, ending in 2005, had agreed in March to resume oil flows.
Juba had shut its entire crude production in January 2012 when
tensions over pipeline fees and disputed territory escalated.
Their latest dispute threatens to hit supplies to Asian
buyers such as China National Petroleum Corp, India's ONCG
Videsh and Malaysia's Petronas, which run the oilfields in both
countries.
Diplomats said they doubted Sudan would close the two
cross-border export pipelines because its economy has been
suffering without South Sudan's pipeline fees.
Oil used to be the main source for Sudan's budget until the
south's secession in July 2011, when Khartoum lost 75 percent of
its oil production and its status as an oil exporter overnight.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by)