South Africa's Gigaba says not implicated in leaked documents
PRETORIA South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday he would not be implicated in documents leaked to the media that allegedly expose influence-peddling in government.
ADDIS ABABA Jan 17 South Sudan has started withdrawing its army from the border with Sudan to set up a buffer zone between the African neighbours, the government said on Thursday.
The withdrawal would be completed by Feb 4, South Sudan's government said in a statement, adding that it expected Sudan to do the same in what would be a step forward in efforts to cool tensions on the border.
Both countries had agreed in September to set up the buffer zone along their disputed border, a condition to restart key oil exports, but have not implemented it yet.
PRETORIA South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday he would not be implicated in documents leaked to the media that allegedly expose influence-peddling in government.
JUBA At least 15 children died in South Sudan in early May after health workers vaccinating them against measles used the same syringe without sterilizing it, the health minister said on Friday.