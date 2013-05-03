JUBA May 3 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir
will visit Sudan this month to witness with his counterpart Omar
Hassan al-Bashir the first shipment of oil from the south after
a 15-month shutdown, an official said on Friday.
In March, the African neighbours agreed to resume oil
exports from landlocked South Sudan through Sudan and defuse
tension that has plagued them since South Sudan seceded in 2011.
Kiir's planned trip signals a further thaw in relations
following a landmark visit by Bashir to Juba in April, his first
since the south gained independence in July 2011 under a 2005
peace deal ending decades of civil war.
South Sudan resumed oil production last month, although
industry analysts say it may take at least a month for the oil
to reach the export terminal at Port Sudan, on the Red Sea.
Kiir will visit both Khartoum and Port Sudan, said Barnaba
Marial Benjamin, South Sudan's government spokesman.
"When (the oil) has reached Port Sudan, that is when the two
presidents will go to see the first oil come out of the
pipeline, within May probably," Benjamin told Reuters.
There was no immediate comment from Sudan but local
newspapers have reported that Kiir will come in May.
Prior to the shutdown, South Sudan produced at least 300,000
barrels per day, but observers say it may take at least a year
to regain such levels.
Damage caused by cross-border skirmishes a year ago means
South Sudan can only gradually ramp up production in its Unity
State oil fields, which is mixed to produce Nile Blend, a light,
sweet, waxy crude.
In the coming days, South Sudan plans to reopen its oil
fields in Upper Nile State, which produce Dar Blend, a heavy,
sour crude.
Industry experts say Dar Blend production will start at
around 50,000 barrels per day, quickly rising to at least
150,000 bpd, while Nile Blend is likely to remain at around
30,000-40,000 bpd for at least six months.
