By Khalid Abdelaziz
| KHARTOUM, Sept 3
KHARTOUM, Sept 3 The leaders of long-time
enemies Sudan and South Sudan pledged at a summit in Khartoum on
Tuesday to end their conflicts and honour an agreement over
vital cross-border oil exports.
South Sudanese President Salva Kiir flew to Khartoum for a
day of talks with his Sudanese counterpart Omar Hassan al-Bashir
in his only second visit since South Sudan's secession in 2011.
Diplomats hoped the meeting would defuse recent tensions and
help build trust between the neighbours, who fought one of
Africa's longest civil wars until 2005.
The two agreed in March to resume oil exports from
landlocked South Sudan through the north, its only route to
market. Juba had stopped oil flows for 16 months when a conflict
over disputed territory and pipeline fees flared last year.
But Sudan has threatened to again stop oil shipments by
Friday unless Juba cuts ties with rebels operating across the
almost 2,000-km (1,300-mile)-long border. South Sudan denies
supporting the insurgents.
At the start of their meeting Bashir and Kiir said they were
committed to all bilateral cooperation agreements including oil,
without mentioning the crude stoppage threat.
"We are committed to implement the agreements signed by the
two countries," Bashir told the start of the joint session open
to the media. "We want to leave the problems of the past behind
us and open a new page for the benefit of the two people," he
said, adding that any rebel support would have to stop.
Kiir also said he wanted a new chapter in bilateral ties and
open the joint border for trade, a move agreed in September but
not implemented by Sudan due to Juba's alleged rebel support.
"You closed the border. We didn't do that but we're ready to
reopen it within 24 hours," Kiir said, adding that Juba did not
support any Sudanese insurgents.
South Sudan relies heavily on oil exports to fund its budget
and any shutdown could have serious economic and political
implications.
Diplomats doubt Sudan will seal off the two cross-border
pipelines as it needs South Sudan's transit fees to stabilise
its economy reeling from the loss of most oil reserves with
southern secession. Khartoum has several times extended a
deadline threatening a halt of oil flows.
Apart from rebel support, the neighbours are also at
loggerheads over disputed frontier areas such as Abyei, which is
highly symbolic to both countries.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)