(Adds details of China oil buying, paragraph 7)
By Hereward Holland
JUBA Jan 23 South Sudan said on Monday it
started shutting down oil production and accused Sudan of
seizing $815 million worth of crude, escalating an increasingly
bitter row over oil revenues between the former civil war foes.
South Sudan seceded last July under a 2005 peace deal that
ended decades of civil war between north and south, but the two
have remained locked in a dispute over how to untangle their oil
industries.
The new landlocked nation needs to use a northern pipeline
and the port of Port Sudan to export its crude but has failed to
reach an agreement with Khartoum over a transit fee, prompting
Sudan to start seizing oil as compensation.
South Sudan started shutting down oil output on Sunday and
expected to finish the process within two weeks, government
spokesman Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters by phone.
"The task force has been formed for the shutdown and they
are already in the fields carrying out the instructions," he
said, listing the Thar Jath field in Unity state as one field
where the shutdown had begun.
Officials said in November South Sudan was producing about
350,000 barrels of oil per day.
China is the biggest buyer of oil from the two countries,
some 12.99 million barrels last year. That amounted to five
percent of last year's crude imports by China, which is also the
top investor in South Sudan's oilfields.
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir accused Khartoum of
having "looted" revenues amounting to roughly $815 million and
building a tie-in pipeline to divert 120,000 barrels per day of
southern production flowing through the north.
"Given our history with the administration of (Sudan's)
President Bashir, we realise that, unfortunately, we must
prepare for a disruption of revenue that could last many
months," Kiir told parliament in Juba.
The justice ministry in South Sudan's capital Juba published
a list of three vessels it said had been forced to load southern
oil at Port Sudan on orders from Khartoum.
The MT Sea Sky loaded 605,784 barrels on Jan. 13/14, the MT
Al Nouf around 750,000 barrels on Jan. 16/17 and the MT Ratna
Shradha another 600,000 barrels on Jan 19/20, the ministry said.
Officials in Khartoum could not immediately be reached for
comment. Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Karti told Reuters last week
that Khartoum was entitled to seize oil to compensate for
transit fees.
South Sudanese officials have said they are planning to
build a new pipeline to export oil through East Africa, but
analysts have expressed scepticism because of the difficulty of
carrying out such a project.
"The financial, technical, and political obstacles to the
construction of an alternative pipeline are enormous,"
Jean-Baptiste Gallopin, an analyst at Control Risks, said.
"I have no doubt both Sudanese governments are under a lot
of international pressure to reach an agreement, because the
risks of conflict are real at this stage," Gallopin said.
NO END TO ROW
The two countries are expected to resume oil talks soon,
sponsored by the African Union in Addis Ababa, after
negotiations were suspended last week.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said this month
Khartoum would impose a fee since Juba had not paid anything for
using northern export facilities since independence.
Khartoum is demanding $1 billion for fees since July and $36
a barrel as a transit fee, officials have said.
South Sudan's Kiir said his government was planning to
reduce its dependence on oil revenues, which make up 98 percent
of state income.
"We will need to find other sources of funding. In doing so
I have instructed the ministry of finance to initiate
contingency plans for revenue collection and allocation," he
said.
Sudan's civil war devastated much of the south, leaving the
new nation one of the least developed in the world.
The row with Sudan has stirred anger among some in South
Sudan, where independence is often framed as the culmination of
a long struggle against political and economic marginalisation.
Underscoring those sentiments, around one thousand people
marched to parliament on Monday to support the government's
decision to shut down oil production.
The crowd, mostly university students, cheered, waved their
fists in the air and carried placards reading: "Looting our oil
is a crime" and "We call on the international community to help
the infant country."
(Reporting by Hereward Holland and Alexander Dziadosz; Writing
by Ulf Laessing and Alexander Dziadosz, editing by Jane Baird
and Jason Neely)