KHARTOUM Feb 1 Sudan, stepping up its
rhetoric, accused South Sudan of "hostility" in their row over
oil transit fees and said it would hold Juba responsible for any
attack on northern oil facilities, a state-linked news website
said on Wednesday.
The two neighbours are locked in a worsening row over
disentangling their oil industries after the South split from
Sudan and became independent in July, following decades of civil
war that ended with a peace deal in 2005.
The landlocked new nation took three-quarters of the oil
production - the lifeline of both economies - but needs to pay
for using northern export facilities and the Red Sea port of
Port Sudan.
Tension rose when Sudan said last month it started seizing
southern oil at Port Sudan as compensation for what it called
unpaid pipeline transit fees. Juba, the southern capital,
responded last week by shutting down its entire output of
350,000 barrels a day.
The African Union has been trying to broker a deal but a
meeting between Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his
southern counterpart Salva Kiir failed last week. More talks are
scheduled for next week.
The Sudanese negotiation team said South Sudan had not been
ready to reach a fair deal at the latest round of talks in Addis
Ababa, the state-linked Sudanese Media Centre (SMC) said, citing
a statement issued by the delegation after its return.
"The Government of Sudan ... called on the southern
government to review its hostile leaning towards Sudan," the SMC
said, adding that Sudan remained ready to continue talks in
"good faith."
Sudan also again accused Juba of supporting rebels in the
main northern border state of South Kordofan, the SMC said.
"The Government of Sudan will hold the government of South
Sudan responsible for any attempt to target or sabotage oil
fields, facilities and oil infrastructure," SMC said, without
elaborating.
There was no immediate reaction from Juba. South Kordofan is
home to much of Sudan's remaining oil industry after the split.
Fighting broke out in June between the Sudanese army and
rebels of the SPLM-North, and clashes spread to Blue Nile in
September. Both states border South Sudan.
Blue Nile and South Kordofan contain large groups who sided
with the south in the civil war, and who say they have continued
to face persecution inside Sudan since South Sudan seceded.
The SPLM is now the ruling party in the independent south
and denies supporting SPLM-North rebels across the border.
Events in South Kordofan and Blue Nile are difficult to
verify because aid groups and foreign journalists are banned
from areas where fighting takes place.
SPLM-North is one of a number of rebel movements in
underdeveloped border areas who say they are fighting to
overthrow Bashir and end what they see as the dominance of the
Khartoum political elite.
The fighting has already forced about 417,000 people to flee
their homes, more than 80,000 of them to newly independent South
Sudan, according to the United Nations.
