* Transit row worsening as countries try to disentangle oil
industries
* South Sudan took three-quarters of oil when became
independent
* Needs to pay for using pipelines and Port Sudan
JUBA, Feb 2 President Salva Kiir said on
Thursday South Sudan wants to end a row with Sudan over oil
transit payments but has rejected a proposal requiring Juba to
pay billions of dollars and keep exporting crude through the
neighbouring country.
The two neighbours are locked in a worsening row over
disentangling their oil industries after the South split from
Sudan and became independent in July, following decades of civil
war that ended with a peace deal in 2005.
The landlocked new nation took three-quarters of the oil
production - the lifeblood of both economies - but needs to pay
for using northern pipelines and the Red Sea port of Port Sudan.
Tension rose when Sudan said last month it started seizing
southern oil as compensation for what it called unpaid pipeline
transit fees. South Sudan responded last week by shutting down
its entire output of 350,000 barrels a day.
On Friday, Kiir met Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir
on the sidelines of an African Union (AU) summit to discuss oil
but failed to reach a deal.
Kiir said he had rejected at the meeting a draft agreement
by the AU because it would have required Juba to keep selling
oil from some fields through Sudan's export facilities.
"It is difficult for me to accept a deal that leaves our
people vulnerable, dependent and paying billions they do not
owe," Kiir said, according to the text of his speech published
by the government.
NEGOTIATIONS
The agreement would also have required South Sudan to supply
35,000 barrels a day to Sudan's refineries, he said.
The value of the oil would be deducted from payments of
$5.4 billion South Sudan also would have to make under the
proposal to help Sudan cope with the loss of southern oil.
Kiir said the agreement had also not covered other conflicts
such as marking the joint border and finding a solution for the
disputed region of Abyei.
"I want to be clear that the Republic of South Sudan is
committed to continue negotiations but we would also be wise to
pursue efforts to enhance our economic self-sufficiency,
prosperity and national security should we not find common
ground with Khartoum for now," he said.
South Sudan said last month it would build an alternative
pipeline to Kenya within eleven months to end dependency on
Sudan's facilities.
But analysts are sceptical the project will take off because
it would have to cross rough terrain and may not be viable.
Sudan accused South Sudan on Wednesday of being "hostile"
towards Khartoum in the oil talks.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sophie Hares)