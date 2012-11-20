MELUT, South Sudan Nov 20 South Sudan's President Salva Kiir said on Tuesday resumption of the country's oil output had been delayed after Sudan made new demands related to rebel fighting in Sudanese territory.

"We were supposed to resume oil production on November 15, five days ago. Suddenly Khartoum people changed their minds, saying we must denounce the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile," Kiir told reporters, referring to two regions in Sudan where insurgents are battling government forces. (Reporting by Hereward Holland; writing by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by James Jukwey)