(Adds details, background)
* Resumption of output follows accord with Sudan on fees
* First export cargo to reach Port Sudan at end May
* Shutdown threw economy into deeper crisis
Andrew Green
JUBA, April 6 South Sudan has restarted oil
production after agreeing with Sudan to resume cross-border
flows last month, an oil official said, ending a row over
transit fees which brought the African neighbours close to war.
Landlocked South Sudan shut down its oil production in
January 2012 after failing to agree with Khartoum over oil fees,
throwing both nations into turmoil. The new nation, which
seceded from Sudan in 2011, needs to export its oil through
Sudanese pipelines and the Red Sea port of Port Sudan.
"Yes it has started," Paul Adong Bith Deng, managing
director of state oil firm Nile Petroleum (Nilepet), told
Reuters by phone from the Thar Jath oilfield in Unity state,
South Sudan, when asked whether oil production had resumed.
After months of negotiations, Sudan and South Sudan agreed
last month to resume oil production. South Sudan previously
produced 350,000 barrels a day but will resume output of between
150,000 bpd and 200,000 barrels bpd initially, Sudan's state
news agency SUNA said late on Friday, quoting officials from
both countries.
The first cargo would reach Port Sudan at the end of May,
SUNA said, two weeks later than initially expected.
There was no immediate comment from South Sudan's oil
ministry. The oil minister said on March 14 that oil companies
in the South had been ordered to restart production, which he
said would take two to three weeks.
TURMOIL
The oil shutdown threw both countries into economic and
political turmoil.
As tension over oil transit fees and territory escalated In
April last year, the Sudan and South Sudan armies fought for
weeks along their disputed border in the worst violence since
South Sudan seceded in July 2011.
The shutdown has worsened economic crises in both countries
as they depend heavily on crude exports for state revenues and
use the foreign currency to import food and fuel.
This is especially true for South Sudan where oil used to
make up 98 percent of state revenues in one of the world's least
developed countries.
Sudan has also badly felt the shutdown because transit fees
are a major source of dollars after the country lost
three-quarters of oil production when the South seceded.
Khartoum and other cities have witnessed anti-government
protests after veteran President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was
forced to launch austerity measures last summer.
Sudan hopes to collect up to $1.2 billion in transit fees in
2013, Finance Minister Ali Mahmoud told Reuters on Wednesday.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan in 2011 under a 2005 peace
deal which ended one of Africa's longest civil wars but both
countries remain at loggerheads over ownership of disputed
territories and other issues.
(Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Fenton)