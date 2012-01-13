(More quotes, talks with Total, output targets)
By Hereward Holland
JUBA Jan 13 South Sudan said on Friday that a
pipeline to north Sudan carrying its oil exports may have to
shut down within two days because Khartoum was blocking oil
shipments.
Six months after landlocked South Sudan seceded from Sudan,
the two countries have failed to agree on how much Juba should
pay Khartoum in fees to transport its production of 350,000
barrels per day to port.
South Sudan's minister of petroleum and mining, Stephen
Dhieu Dau, said Sudan was still blocking southern oil exports
that go via the northern port of Port Sudan.
"There is no change to the blockade. They are holding the
oil. The companies are warning all the partners including the
government of Sudan and our government and all stakeholders that
within two days there will not be space for storage," he told
reporters.
"(It) will have to shut down if there is no change. This is
a major program," he said. "This is the responsibility of the
government of Sudan. They will be responsible for any damages
that follow the shutdown."
South Sudan has accused Khartoum of preventing two ships
carrying 1.6 million barrels of southern from leaving Port
Sudan, another from loading 0.6 million barrels and two others
from entering port to take possession of a further 1.2 million
barrels.
Juba says Khartoum was re-routing all of the new nation's
Nile Blend crude oil entitlements for December to refineries in
El Obeid and Khartoum.
The Sudanese foreign ministry has declined to comment.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said this month Khartoum would
impose a fee on Juba until a deal was reached on a transit fee
but gave no details.
Analysts say Khartoum needs to keep supplying oil to its
refineries or risk damaging its facilities because of the nature
of the crude. Sudan's output of less than 120,000 bpd serves
only domestic consumption.
South Sudan voted overwhelmingly for independence in a
referendum a year ago, the culmination of a 2005 peace deal that
ended decades of civil war in which over 2 million people died.
NEW CONTRACTS
South Sudan on Friday signed new agreements with Asian oil
firms to replace existing deals with north Sudan.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) and China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) as well as
Malaysia's Petronas and India's Oil and Natural Gas
Corp (ONGC) signed new contracts with the oil
ministry, officials said.
"The difference is that the government of South Sudan, by
managing and overseeing this sector, will follow a transparent
policy and good governance," said Dhieu Dau.
He said South Sudan would also review concessions for firms
who are still in exploration stage. Among the most prominent
firms, France's Total holds a concession in Jonglei state but
exploration has been hampered by tribal and rebel violence
there.
"We will soon start to negotiate with all companies that
have been awarded blocks and we believe that some of these
companies have overstayed on these blocks without doing anything
and also even their rights of ownership to these blocks is in
question," he said
"We will not wait for long. We want to exploit our
resources," he said.
South Sudan hopes for new finds as its output is expected to
halve within a decade, according to the International Monetary
Fund (IMF). Oil insiders say Khartoum was overpumping some
fields before southern independence.
The oil minister said the government wanted to double output
to 700,000 bpd within five years and considers building a
pipeline to Kenya to bypass Sudan.
But analysts are sceptical that new major finds will be made
unless the government managed to end tribal violence which has
escalated in Jonglei state where Total is active.
Oil insiders say a Kenya pipeline would not be viable
without major new finds because production will decline in the
coming years. Building would be also a major challenge in rough
territory.
(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)