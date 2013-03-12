* South Sudan shut down its 350,000 bpd output in Jan 2012
* Sudan, South Sudan both depended heavily on oil revenue
* The two say they are withdrawing troops from buffer zone
* Sudan president invites Southern counterpart to Khartoum
(Adds Sudan troop withdrawal, invitation to Salva Kiir)
By Aaron Maasho and Hereward Holland
ADDIS ABABA/JUBA, March 12 South Sudan said on
Tuesday it would be ready to restart oil production within three
weeks after finalising a deal to resolve bitter border and
security disputes with its neighbour and long-time foe Sudan.
Hours after the announcement, Sudan said it had begun
pulling its troops out of a buffer zone along the countries'
shared boundary, easing tensions and echoing South Sudan's
announcement of a troop withdrawal on Monday.
Landlocked South Sudan shut down its 350,000 barrel-per-day
crude output in January last year in a row with Sudan over how
much it should pay to send the oil through Sudanese pipelines to
the Red Sea.
The closure had a devastating effect on both struggling
economies, which rely on foreign currency from oil sales and
pipeline fees to import food and fuel.
It also exacerbated explosive quarrels over disputed
territory and other issues left unresolved between the two
countries after South Sudan's secession from Sudan in July 2011.
Border skirmishes brought the two close to war in April and
each accuses the other of backing rebels in their territories.
Sudan's chief negotiator, Idris Mohammed Abdel Gadir, signed
a deal with South Sudanese counterpart Pagan Amum early on
Tuesday setting out a timeline to restart exports after four
days of African Union-brokered talks in Addis Ababa.
Former South African president Thabo Mbeki, who has been
mediating between the two sides, told reporters they had agreed
to order oil companies to restart production within two weeks of
"D-Day", given as Sunday, March 10.
A copy of the implementation timeline seen by Reuters
confirmed the date. "Resumption of production shall take place
as soon as technically feasible," it said.
The oil deal capped months of on-off negotiations. Both
countries had already agreed to pull troops from the border and
to restart oil flows in principle in recent months.
But differences over how to put the agreements into practice
had stymied efforts to get a concrete settlement.
Tuesday's oil deal, and other security pacts agreed on
Friday, were backed up by concrete timetables, said diplomats
following the discussions, though they warned there was still a
chance things could break down.
OIL FLOWS
Speaking to reporters after returning from Addis Ababa,
South Sudan's Petroleum and Mining Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau
said there were few technical barriers to resuming oil output.
"We assume that we will resume as soon as possible," he
said, adding it would take three weeks at most to resume output
and no more than a further week for it to reach the export
terminal in Port Sudan.
According to a technical assessment of the oil facilities,
South Sudan will start oil production at 80 percent of
pre-shutdown levels, Dau said.
In Khartoum, Awad Abdelfatah, undersecretary at Sudan's oil
ministry, told Reuters orders had been given to oil firms to
prepare to receive southern oil. He said he expected flows would
not be less than 160,000 barrels a day at first.
The timetable seen by Reuters said redeployment of forces
from the border zone should be complete by April 5.
However, it did not set a date for determining the final
status of Abyei, a disputed territory that has triggered
fighting in the past. An administration and council for the area
would be set up by March 17, it said.
Interior ministers from both countries also planned to meet
on March 17 to discuss how to open up border crossings, Sudan's
state news agency SUNA reported.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir called his South
Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir to invite him to Khartoum,
Sudanese presidential secretary Emad Sayed Ahmed told Reuters.
Samson Wassara, a professor of political science at Juba
University, said the agreement seemed to be the result of
increasing strain on both sides since the shutdown.
"This time, I think the parties are agreeing under
diplomatic pressure, but also under economic pressure and local
political pressure," he said.
Around 2 million died in the decades-long civil war between
Khartoum and Sudan's south, which ended in a 2005 peace deal - a
settlement that paved the way for the South's secession.
(Writing by Alexander Dziadosz in Cairo; Additional reporting
by Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Editing by Andrew Heavens)