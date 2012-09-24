* South Sudan seceded last year under peace deal
* Presidents meeting in Ethiopia for border talks
JUBA, Sept 24 U.N. peacekeepers in South Sudan
said on Monday that they witnessed an airdrop in the country's
remote east, days after the national army accused arch-rival
Sudan of arming rebels in the region.
The South Sudan army's accusation came as the two countries'
presidents met in Ethiopia to work out unresolved oil and border
issues and is likely to cast a shadow over any agreement made at
the African Union-brokered talks in Addis Ababa.
The United Nations said it was not in a position to confirm
who dropped the packages or what was in them, and Sudan has
denied the charges.
The two African nations split last year under a 2005 peace
deal that ended decades of civil war, but they have remained at
loggerheads over a variety of issues including how to share oil
wealth and who should control several disputed areas.
One of the most contentious disputes has been over mutual
accusations of support for rebel groups on either side of the
volatile frontier.
On Saturday South Sudan's army accused Sudan of air-dropping
weapons to rebels led by David Yau Yau in the country's eastern
Jonglei state, where thousands of people have died in
inter-ethnic violence in recent years.
Kouider Zerrouk, spokesman for the U.N. mission in the
country, said that U.N. troops witnessed a white fixed-wing
aircraft drop seven or eight packages about three kilometres
from the town of Likuangole in Jonglei on Saturday morning.
But he added: "The mission is not in a position to confirm
who was in the aircraft or what was dropped."
Diplomats say that the talks in Addis Ababa may bring a
limited deal that would open the way for landlocked South Sudan
to resume oil exports through Sudan after shutting down
production in January in a dispute over transit fees.
Border fighting and mistrust built up over decades of war
have scuppered previous attempts to reach deals on oil and other
issues.
Two million people died in the civil war between Sudan's
north and south, waged for most years between 1955 and 2005 over
power, ideology, ethnicity, religion and oil.
