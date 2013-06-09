BRIEF-NZX updates on trading halt application policy
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
KHARTOUM, June 9 Sudan will allow the first oil from South Sudan that has reached Port Sudan to be exported, but Khartoum will take its share, a Sudanese minister said on Sunday.
Chinese state-firm CNPC last week sold 1.2 million barrels of oil flowing from South Sudan's fields through a Sudanese pipeline to Sudan's export port.
"We won't confiscate this oil because it does not belong to South Sudan only but also to the (oil) companies so it will be exported. We'll take our share," Information Minister Ahmed Belal Osman told reporters.
Sudan, whose president had ordered a stoppage of all South Sudan's oil exports from Sunday, is entitled to pipeline fees for the use of its facilities from the landlocked South.
* NZX will continue to consider trading halt applications on case by case basis if substantial shareholder informed entity shareholder completing off market sell down through bookbuild
SAO PAULO, April 10 Azul SA, Brazil's No. 2 domestic airline, priced the domestic portion of a dual-country initial public offering at 21 reais per preferred share on Monday.