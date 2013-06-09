KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 Sudan has informed South
Sudan that it has shut an oil pipeline that is used to transport
crude from the South's oilfields for export, a senior company
official said on Sunday.
"We were informed that the pipeline has now been shut. We
were in production for nearly a month and the oil has already
reached the port of Sudan," Elhag John Simasona, chairman and
CEO of PetroSouth Sudan, told Reuters.
Sudan's president had ordered a stoppage of all South
Sudan's oil exports from Sunday, accusing his land-locked
neighbour of backing rebels on his territory, and bringing the
foes back to the brink of confrontation after months of relative
peace.
