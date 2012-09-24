* North and South Sudan split last year
* Borderlands suffer from loss of trade
* Presidents meeting in Addis Ababa
By Alexander Dziadosz
BENTIU, South Sudan, Sept 24 Sandwiched between
two of South Sudan's biggest oilfields, residents in Bentiu, a
dusty town near the boundary with Sudan might expect a steady
supply of cheap fuel.
But since cross-border trade halted ahead of South Sudan's
secession last year, Unity state and other frontier regions have
had to truck petrol down hundreds of miles of dirt roads from
Kenya and Uganda at a premium, spurring double-digit inflation.
Traders and officials are cautiously hoping peace talks
between the leaders of north and south - under way in Ethiopia
on Monday - will soon allow commercial traffic
to resume across the boundary, restoring historic supply routes
for food, fuel and consumer goods.
Gasoline used to come from refineries in the north - faster
and cheaper than imports from South Sudan's southern neighbours.
"We hope the border opens. Prices would ease and expenses
would come down," said 25-year-old Abubakr Hamid, in his shop
made of a sticks and corrugated iron in the scruffy market in
Bentiu, Unity's state capital.
Resuming landlocked South Sudan's oil exports - shut off in
January in a dispute with Khartoum over transit fees - would
also jumpstart business, he said.
"There's been a recession in the market. Before this, trade
was going well, things were fine, but now there's no money," he
said, surrounded by his wares - drinking glasses, kitchenware
and plastic thermoses, whose price had doubled to 60 South
Sudanese pounds (around $15) since the border closed.
South Sudan seceded from Sudan under a 2005 peace deal that
ended decades of civil war, but the two sides failed to agree on
a wide range of issues including how to share oil wealth and who
should control several hotly-disputed border regions.
Border skirmishes threatened to boil over into a full-blown
war in April when South Sudan's national army moved north from
Bentiu to occupy Heglig, a border region which had been
producing about half of Sudan's remaining oil.
Mediators in African Union-brokered talks in Addis Ababa are
now hoping to get the two to agree on a demilitarized border
zone that would allow the South to continue exporting oil
through Sudan and, potentially, make it easier for traders like
Hamid to import goods from the north.
"We are hoping for a soft border, a border where people move
freely with no fear. Traders will be free on both sides," Unity
state's Deputy Governor Michael Chiangjiek said in his Bentiu
offices.
"We anticipate it will also ease the security tension
between us and the north, and this is very important."
South Sudan's official annual inflation rate eased to 43.3
percent in August, but many analysts estimate prices have
actually risen much more, especially near the border with Sudan.
NEW SUPPLY ROUTES
Although southern rebels fought a decades-long insurgency
against northern rulers before the peace deal, Sudan's north and
south were deeply intertwined economically.
When the border was shut last year - a development Southern
officials blame on Khartoum - traders started to bring goods
from Uganda and Kenya instead, some by boat down the Nile, but
most by land on bumpy dirt roads. The rainy season has made that
task even harder, turning many routes to sludge.
Mubarak Suleiman, 25, said it took him five days to travel
from South Sudan's capital Juba to Bentiu - a journey of over
600 km (375 miles) - because of flooding.
"Transportation is tough now," he said. "We couldn't find a
car. If we found a car, it was broken down."
He estimated prices for the goods at his store - including
pens, flashlights, notebooks, locks and paint-brushes - had
risen around 60 percent since he had to start importing them
from Kampala in Uganda via Juba.
"For four or five years, we weren't affected like we've been
over the last few months."
Another shopkeeper, Gatmai Choul, 35, said one problem was
authorities' newfound zeal for collecting taxes since shutting
down the oil industry in January. The petroleum sector
contributed some 98 percent of South Sudan's state revenues.
"We are very concerned about this, but this thing is not in
our hands. It is the north who has closed the border," he said,
sitting in his shop made of corrugated iron sheets and stocked
with biscuits, lighters, flip-flops, packets of tea and soap.
While some smuggling has continued, it has not been enough
to make up for the loss of formal trade. Chiangjiek said
authorities were encouraging locals to farm more to cut down
food imports, before flooding interrupted the effort.
Unity state is also planning a small oil refinery to cut
back on fuel imports, but it is unclear how long that will take
to build.