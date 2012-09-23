* No sign of break through on security deal
* South Sudan says Sudan dropping weapons to rebels
* Juba accepts AU map, but Sudan says not yet resolved
By Ulf Laessing
ADDIS ABABA, Sept 23 Leaders of Sudan and South
Sudan met on late on Sunday to try reach a deal to end
hostilities but there was still no breakthrough on a security
accord after two weeks of talks in Ethiopia, officials said, as
a U.N. deadline expired.
Highlighting the deep mistrust between the neighbours, South
Sudan accused Sudan of air dropping weapons at the weekend to
rebels in the new African nation, which split off from its
former civil war foe Khartoum in July 2011.
The armies of both nations fought for weeks in April along
the unmarked and disputed border after a row escalated over how
much South Sudan should pay to use northern oil pipelines.
Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and South Sudan's
Salva Kiir started talks late on Sunday in Addis Ababa to
discuss the remaining obstacles for a deal.
"We have agreed on many topics but there are still issues
for which we don't have a deal yet, specifically the security
issue," said Badr el-Din Abdallah, spokesman for the Sudanese
delegation.
The two countries had to reach a comprehensive peace deal by
the weekend or risk incurring U.N. Security Council sanctions.
Diplomats have been trying to mediate between the rivals,
which have a history of signing and then not implementing deals.
Both badly need the oil revenues at stake.
The two reached an interim deal in August to restart oil
exports from landlocked South Sudan through Sudan to its Red Sea
ports after Juba turned off wells in a row over export fees.
But Sudan insists on first reaching a security accord.
On Saturday, Sudan raised hopes for a deal by conditionally
accepting an African Union map for a demilitarized border zone
after objecting to it for months.
But Abdallah said on Sunday the issue had not yet been
resolved and it would be discussed at the summit. Juba has
already accepted the AU map.
Bashir first met Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam
Desalegn on Sunday and then like spent Kiir much of the day with
his delegation.
"The points are on the table. We are quite hopeful and
optimistic that things will move forward," Ethiopia's State
Foreign Minister Berhane Gebrekristos said after Bashir met
Desalegn.
MISTRUST
South Sudan, where most follow Christianity and animism,
seceded from the mainly Muslim north in July 2011 under a 2005
peace agreement that ended decades of civil war.
Secession left a long list of issues unresolved such as
marking the border, fees for southern oil fees and ending
accusations of rebel support in each other's territory.
Western and African officials had hoped for broad peace
accord but several rounds of talks in Addis Ababa have brought
no visible progress on settling the fate of five disputed border
areas. This will probably be left to a future round or possible
lengthy arbitration.
South Sudan accused Sudan of parachuting eight parcels of
weapons and ammunition to forces of anti-government militia
leader David Yau Yau in the country's east on Friday and
Saturday.
"Yesterday and today Antonov (planes) have dropped arms and
ammunition around Likuangole in front of everybody, including
UNMISS (the U.N. mission in South Sudan)," army spokesman Philip
Aguer said.
Sudanese army spokesman al-Sawarmi Khalid denied the claim.
There was also no sign of progress in indirect talks held in
Addis Ababa between Sudan and the rebel group Sudan People's
Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-North) which is fighting the
Sudan's army in two areas bordering South Sudan.
Khartoum accuses Juba of supporting the SPLM-North. South
Sudan accuses Sudan of supporting militias in the new republic.
The presidents are also expected to discuss a solution for
the disputed border region of Abyei, where previous attempts to
hold a referendum have failed because neither can agree on who
is eligible to vote.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Sophie Hares)